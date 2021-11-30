Electric Replacement for the Volvo XC90 May Be Called Embla

When Hakan Samuelsson told Automotive News that the electric successor to the XC90 would have a name starting with a vowel, Alex Misoyannis did not waste time. Our colleague from the Australian website Drive searched international trademark databases and found the only name beginning with a vowel registered by Volvo in the last four years. It’s Embla.
In Scandinavian mythology, she was the first woman ever created by gods – an equivalent to Eve, if that makes it sound more familiar. Embla also means Elm, which may be a pretty fitting name for one of Volvo’s most important cars in many years: the first based on the SPA2 platform, the company’s first dedicated to electric vehicles. So far, Volvo has only adapted its combustion-engined architectures to work with batteries and electric motors.
As we have already told our readers, the Embla will be manufactured exclusively in the U.S., side by side with the Polestar 3. On July 2, we mentioned that the new-generation XC90 would get a proper name. Apparently, nothing is more Scandinavian and appropriate to name the new Volvo than the world’s first woman.
The SPA2 platform will offer V2G (vehicle-to-load) capability, which means the electric SUV will not only take electricity: it may also give it back to houses or other electric cars when that is necessary. The architecture will use LiDAR to achieve Level 4 autonomy when the software for that is ready.
Unlike the Polestar 3, which will be more powerful and have only two rows of seats, the Embla will have three rows to carry seven people or more, depending on how many will fit the last seats.
Volvo will still have to confirm the name Drive revealed, but it is implausible that it has not registered it with less than one year for the official presentation of the electric SUV. Considering it must be massively based on the Volvo Recharge Concept, all we are left to discover is the range and the prices the future EV will have.
