2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Enters U.S. Market at $58,750 Before Tax Credit

Volvo has announced pricing for the C40 Recharge in the U.S. market. The all-electric coupe-styled SUV has an MSRP of $58,750 before tax credits. Thanks to a collaboration between the Swedes and Electrify America, customers will also get 250 kWh of complimentary charging for MY 2022 cars.
Just two weeks ago, Volvo opened the order books for the C40 Recharge in Europe. Norway and the Netherlands were the first two countries to get the new model, with the UK and Sweden following a few days later.
The new Volvo C40 Recharge claims to bring all the benefits of an SUV, but with a lower and sleeker design. Another first for Volvo brought by the C40 is the leather-free interior. This feature should help those who want to be sure they bought a car that brings no harm to animals or the environment.
Just like the 2022 XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge comes with a new specification level nomenclature. We are talking about the Plus and the Ultimate trim levels. In the case of the latter, the C40 Recharge comes with every available feature in this model's range. Furthermore, at no extra charge, customers can choose a Fjord Blue carpet, and they will also have to choose between four exterior paint colors, out of a total of seven.
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Ultimate trim includes an Android Operating System with embedded Google functions, a fixed panoramic moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, Volvo's Pilot Assist, a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system, a "unique-design" set of 20-inch rims, 360-degree Surround View Camera, and many more.
One of the benefits received by the customers of MY2022 pure electric vehicles from Volvo is a complimentary charging plan that comes with 250 kWh. It can be used in Electrify America's network within the first three years of ownership. After that resource is depleted, customers will be able to get the Pass+ from Electrify America, which has the membership fees covered by Volvo Car USA for one year.
Thanks to said pass, the first owners of MY2022 pure electric Volvos in the USA will get to charge at discounted rates in the Electrify America network, which is undergoing an expansion plan. To date, it has 635 public fast-charging stations, but the number is set to rise as time goes on. At the same time, Volvo Car USA also has a ChargePoint affiliation, which allows easy access to thousands of public charging stations across the USA.
While pre-orders for the C40 Recharge were opened online in March 2021, the first U.S. customer deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. The wait is justifiable as production is set to begin in Ghent, Belgium, this fall. Customers can still place orders on volvocars.us, but also at certified dealerships in Volvo's American network.
Those interested in purchasing a 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge should know that the model comes with a 40,000-mile and four-year coverage for "standard wear and tear." The C40 Recharge is the next step in Volvo's plan to stop selling internal-combustion cars by 2030. Once that is completed, Volvo wants to be a carbon-neutral company by 2040. By 2025, half of Volvo's new car sales, on a global level, should be fully electric vehicles.
The Swedes are also on a quest for safety, which included limited the top speed of newly released models to 111 mph (180 km/h), along with a promise of safety for future customers and even their passengers. In other words, Volvo wants to make sure that nobody will die in a Volvo car in the case of a crash, and they are designing their new models following this philosophy.
