Volvo Spruces Up the S60 With a U.S.-Only Special Edition

In production since 2018, the U.S.-built S60 isn’t a big seller in the United States of America. Only 10,550 examples of the breed were sold in 2021, which is why Volvo decided to spruce things up with a special edition.
Fewer than 450 units will be delivered for the 2022 model year with mild-hybrid or plug-in power. Contrary to its name, the Black Edition is available in Crystal White Metallic in addition to Onyx Black Metallic. Priced from just under $40,000 excluding destination charge, this limited-run visual pack includes 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a high-gloss black finish.
High-gloss black is also found on the front grille, front badge, and window trim. Around the back, high-gloss black is used for the motor designations, model name, and Volvo wordmark. Finally, the bold-looking S60 Black Edition brings the point home with a pair of darkened exhaust finishers.
“The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company,” declared Eric Beak, head of design for Volvo Car USA. “We’re very proud that the Black Edition has been designed here in the U.S. and will be built by our U.S. team.” Given the aforementioned goodies and the package's $700 price tag, “passionate response” sure is an overstatement.
As with every other S60, the Black Edition will be manufactured at the Volvo Cars Ridgeville plant in Berkeley County. The Swedish automaker broke ground on its first U.S. facility on September 25th, 2015. Not long now, this production site will welcome the next-generation XC90 SUV.
Based on the Scalable Product Architecture of the outgoing XC90, the S60 is offered with front- or all-wheel drive. No fewer than four trim levels are offered: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design, and Polestar Engineered. The latter trim is exclusive to the Recharge plug-in hybrid, which is rocking Dual Flow Valve shocks from Ohlins in this top-of-the-line configuration.
In conjunction with the plug-in system, the Recharge's 2.0L turbo four-cylinder puts out 405 hp and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, has 260 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).
High-gloss black is also found on the front grille, front badge, and window trim. Around the back, high-gloss black is used for the motor designations, model name, and Volvo wordmark. Finally, the bold-looking S60 Black Edition brings the point home with a pair of darkened exhaust finishers.
“The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company,” declared Eric Beak, head of design for Volvo Car USA. “We’re very proud that the Black Edition has been designed here in the U.S. and will be built by our U.S. team.” Given the aforementioned goodies and the package's $700 price tag, “passionate response” sure is an overstatement.
As with every other S60, the Black Edition will be manufactured at the Volvo Cars Ridgeville plant in Berkeley County. The Swedish automaker broke ground on its first U.S. facility on September 25th, 2015. Not long now, this production site will welcome the next-generation XC90 SUV.
Based on the Scalable Product Architecture of the outgoing XC90, the S60 is offered with front- or all-wheel drive. No fewer than four trim levels are offered: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design, and Polestar Engineered. The latter trim is exclusive to the Recharge plug-in hybrid, which is rocking Dual Flow Valve shocks from Ohlins in this top-of-the-line configuration.
In conjunction with the plug-in system, the Recharge's 2.0L turbo four-cylinder puts out 405 hp and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid powertrain, on the other hand, has 260 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm).