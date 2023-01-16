Harley-Davidson Fat Boy With Huge Headlight Also Comes With Flames So You Don’t Miss It

The Softail range of motorcycles is one of Harley-Davidson’s most successful ever, and so diverse that it has something to offer for nearly any taste. As it often happens with the motorcycles Milwaukee makes though, whatever Softail comes out the factory doors in stock form is not enough for many people, so they turn to custom shops to have the bikes modified in a personal way.
The Fat Boy is a Harley-Davidson family of motorcycles that has been around since all the way back in the 1990s, and so diverse over the years that it’s almost impossible not to stumble upon one at every corner, either stock or modified. We like the modified ones more, of course, so we keep digging them up from the darkest and most unlikely corners of the world.
Today’s Fat Boy treat comes in the form of an example born in the Harley stables back in 2009 and re-made as you see it here in 2014 by a Japanese crew we know as Bad Land. Bike number 78 in the shop’s portfolio, the bike wears the strange name of Too Rise (aka Heavy Metal Works), but it’s the way it looks that is of concern to us today.
As most of you already know – and some of you probably feel – flames on any kind of motorcycle or car are not something we here at autoevolution go crazy for. There are instances though when flames do look good (and make the machine they’re slapped over, look even better), and this Fat Boy seems to be such an instance.
That probably would not have been the case if it weren’t for the massive body modifications the Fat Boy went through. There are so many real estate for the flames to flow over that they no longer look bad, or just an attempt to catch the eye, but a defining part of the build.
A quick look at the bike makes one believe the Bad Land-made fuel tank, the panels underneath the Clone Speed seat, and massive rear fender, also made by Bad Land and which seems to wrap over almost the entire rear wheel, are from a single piece, a very solid and compelling-looking one. They’re not, of course, but the paint job beautifully helps hide all that under a robe of unity.
Un front, floating over an also large front fender and caught between the arms of the fork, is a headlight that looks simply massive and more than nicely fits in with the bulky appearance of the ride.
The Japanese garage gives no indication whether mechanical changes were made to the bike’s engine, but as usual, when it comes to Harley builds, that’s probably not something that happened, safe for changing the exhaust and air filter.
The current whereabouts of the impossible-to-miss Harley-Davidson Too Rise are not known, and so is the price of the conversion. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if it pops up for sale somewhere.
