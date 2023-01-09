Harley-Davidson Doraco Oz on 20-Inch Rear Wheel Looks Familiar for a Reason

There is a great deal of motorcycle custom shops working their magic out there, and most of them live out their existence by releasing just a limited number of in-house-made rides over the years. Few of them seem capable of making such a large number of projects that, at times, choosing names for them becomes difficult, and they end up repeating themselves.
The Japanese from Bad Land are part of that select group. For several years in the business of giving Harley-Davidsons faces you never get to see anywhere else, the crew is responsible already for about 155 modified two-wheelers coming to light. And that leaves plenty of room for repetitions.
About a year ago, one particular bike in Bad Land’s portfolio drew our attention. Having started life as a Milwaukee-born Night Train, it was turned into a much beefier ride sitting on very large wheels. Draped like most Bad Land builds in black, it was named by the shop Doraco Rosana (No. 5) for reasons that were not clearly explained.
The same Doraco series gave birth to the Oz, or Doraco No. 3, as the machine we have here is called. It too was originally a Night Train, a 2007 model year FXSTB, and a close look at it reveals many of the same familiar changes made for the Rosana.
Starting from where the bike meets the ground, we get unusually large wheels, including at the rear. Made by Rick's Motorcycles, they are the same as on the No. 5, design-wise, with five large, drilled spokes holding the rim in place. The front wheel, supported by a Sjouke Jorna Products fork, measures 23 inches in diameter, and even if that’s big, is not something we haven’t seen before. It’s at the rear where the fitting of a 20-inch piece surprises, but even that somehow manages to make sense in the overall design of the bike. Both wheels are hidden under custom fenders made in-house by Bad Land.
Also a producer of custom parts for modifying Harleys, the Japanese name is responsible for other of the important bits that have made it onto the two-wheeler. The fuel tank, decorated only with Harley-Davidson white lettering on the sides, is the most prominent of all, but there are others, too, like the unassuming handlebar and funky-looking headlight punching out through the fork up front.
The engine is still the bike’s stock TwinCam, and we’re not given any info on whether it had been modified in any way, except for the addition of a Bad Land-made exhaust system for better breathing and meaner growl.
The Harley-Davidson Doraco Oz was first shown back in 2015, and its current whereabouts are not known. So is the price of the transformed two-wheeler.
