Harley-Davidson El Impulso Breaks a Major Chicano Design Rule, Still Works

The chicano custom motorcycle style is one of the most flamboyant in existence. Born some 80 years ago, it relies on extensive bodywork and bright color schemes to send across a message of respect for the Mexican-American way of life.
But the two elements, paint and bodywork, don’t have to be present at the same time on a ride for it to qualify as a chicano. Why, such a project doesn’t even have to be born in the U.S. or Mexico, for that matter, as the Germans from Thunderbike proved time and again.
One of their most recent such builds is this here El Impulso. For those who don’t speak Spanish, that would be momentum in English, a name chosen for undisclosed reasons for a build described as a "gentleman’s chicano."
As said, the thing that sets this thing apart from others of its breed is the absence of brightly colored bodywork. For this once-stock Harley-Davidson Heritage Thunderbike chose various shades of black with silver flakes, offset throughout the build by yellow and red pinstriping.
And there’s a bit of white in there, too, going round the wheels on the Shinko tires. The aluminum wheels are part of the shop’s Digger series, the same used on the El Magico the shop rolled out more than a year ago. On the El Impulso, the 20-spoke pieces come in 23 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear
The build is one of the most extensive put together by Thunderbike in recent times, with no less than 40 aftermarket or custom parts thrown in there. The parts alone, not including the man-hours and paint job, are worth close to 15,000 euros, which is about $15,500 at today’s exchange rates.
The long list of items includes everything from fenders to all sorts of covers, but the most important ones clearly stand out from the pack. We’re talking about the triple tree with larger rake needed to fit the front wheel, a modified swingarm to accommodate the rear one, and an air ride system to allow the bike to be lowered or raised as needed. Some original Harley-Davidson bits, like the engine covers, Defiance grips, pedals and running boards were also used.
The engine on the bike is the original Milwaukee-Eight 114, only improved by the use of a Screamin’ Eagle Stage II Torque Kit. Relatively cheap to own (Thunderbike sells them for about $700), the upgrade brings forth an instant increase in torque of five percent, and then it keeps growing to 14 percent.
The not-so-colorful El Impulso’s final price is not known, but given the $18,999 starting price of a stock, new Heritage, and the $15k in extras on this one, we’re left with a bike worth at least $34,000.
