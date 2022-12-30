Ridden: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 – Freedom to Roam and Torque for All

Back in 2021, Harley-Davidson started making the Pan America, which is the company's first foray into adventure bikes. The Milwaukee marque prepared a bike ready for the large class of the adventure touring segment, and it comes with the firm's Revolution Max motor. These are our thoughts on it.
Since it comes as the first ADV bike from a manufacturer that is renowned for its cruisers, it is bound to attract attention. It comes with so many different things for Harley Davidson, but it stays true to the company's V-twin. It is a proposal in the hottest segment on the bike market in the past few years, and it was smart of the company's leadership to enter a new turf.
Before we get into the action, we must point out that Harley-Davidson Pan America is not a bike for beginners, and it should not be your first bike or the bike you get after a long time of not riding a motorcycle.
Design Evaluation
The topic of how this bike looks has probably been discussed in the comments section of every online article published back when it was revealed. It looks a bit like something that you would expect the Terminator to ride, and it also manages to capture the Harley-Davidson spirit even though it is in a class that was not attempted by the brand until this bike.
While the front is all stylish, the rear and midsection of the Pan America are all business. Function and form are brought together nicely, and we do not see any elements that are there just for looks. From that perspective, it is among the most practical Harley-Davidson bikes that one could get, and it is not bad on the eyes either.
Saddle Assessment
This chapter of our review was reserved for the interior of vehicles, so adapting it to a motorcycle is a bit of a stretch. We are going to focus on what matters in a vehicle interior, yet adapted to a bike. Think ergonomics, accessibility, materials, amenities, and whatever else comes into contact with the rider and the pillion.
Since this is an adventure touring bike, getting on it might prove difficult for those who are vertically challenged. The same applies to those who have shorter legs in relation to their torso, which makes them as tall as other people, but with a different seat height requirement.
I found it easy to get on the Pan America, but if it was raised just a bit more, I would not have had an enjoyable time getting on it. The seat is wide, so this will take a few precious centimeters from your reach when you stop and must put your foot down.
Of course, with a lot of practice and a dash of skill, you might get away with riding a big bike like this even if you struggle to reach the ground with the tips of your toes.
It will be difficult to maneuver when you are parking it in a confined space, especially when reversing, but you are an adult, so we trust that you will make the best decision considering your physical integrity is at stake.
Riding Take
We started our ride in the Rain mode, which is one that comes standard along with Road, Sport, Off-road/Plus, and Custom. The Pan America Special gets an extra model, Custom Off-Road, which is a personalization based on the off-road mode.
Once we got the hang of the American steed, we switched to Road and then moved on to Sport. The latter is the most aggressive, but Road is enough for daily riding duties, as well.
You can consider the Rain mode as the Eco option in the range. The idea is to have a gentler throttle response, and the modes also change engine braking, traction control, and ABS, among others. There is an adjustable ride height system available as an option, and so is a quick shifter.
The idea is to start in its most docile mode until you get a feel for the bike, and this needs to be done when you have 150 horsepower at the twist of your right wrist. It is among the most powerful bikes in the segment, and you should always treat it with respect. Sure, it has many modern systems to prevent wheelspin, accidental wheelies, and other unwanted events, but nothing can help you if you ride without common sense.
The V-twin is not too loud until it reaches 3,500 rpm or so, and it gets perceived after that point in a courteous manner. We would not change the stock exhaust on this bike, as it sounds nice enough for an enjoyable ride, without being too loud.
In the latter case, you would be one of those people who make bikers hated by everyone who is not a rider, so please refrain from doing that. There is limited performance to be gained from running a loud exhaust on an adventure bike, and this is not the kind of bike to need more power.
The clutch is easy to operate, and the shifts are as smooth as you could wish for. The Pan America 1250 rides off from a standing start with ease, with minimal throttle input, and it then provides seemingly effortless acceleration going further.
It has so much torque that you can easily accelerate to make a pass even if you were in a higher gear at lower revs. It will be quicker if you downshift accordingly, but it gets the job done even from 2,000 rpm if you must.
It has torque as if it were a large SUV with a V8, and it delivers it in a progressive manner, without any unwanted surprises. Even if you switch it to Sport mode and really go (a bit) wild with the throttle, it is manageable if you continue to respect it. In other words, refrain from wide-open-throttle snaps while riding on slippery surfaces, as traction is limited even with tires as big as these.
Harley-Davidson has fitted the Pan America with bespoke tires from Michelin, which are called Scorcher Adventure. The tires themselves are made especially for this bike, and they also feature the Harley-Davidson brand name on them, just for good measure.
Suspension-wise, we have a Showa dual upside-down fork in the front, as well as a Showa monoshock on the rear. Both are adjustable, but we did not mess with the settings before the ride, and the same applies to the tire pressure.
We found that the Pan America handles regular bumps with ease, and then maintains its composure even when encountering larger bumps. We did not take it off the paved roads, but that did not stop us from enjoying it on the road.
Brakes are Brembo front and rear, with a set of 320-mm rotors up front with radially mounted monoblock calipers and a 280-mm rotor with a floating single-piston caliper in the rear. Braided brake lines come standard, and pedal and lever feel are excellent.
I could not have asked for better brakes, and if you think this needs even more stopping power, you have either worn the pads too much, or you are usually riding a super-sports bike and want the same experience on an ADV machine. There's another option, and that is that you are riding too fast for your own good.
While the engine is enticing to rev, and it is easy to pick up speed, pace yourself and remember that you must be able to ride tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, as well. The sheer force of this V-twin might make you power crazy but keep a cool head and stick within reason.
Everyday Living
Despite not being a light bike, it is among the lightest bikes in the class, which is surprising. In city traffic, you will note that it has a great riding position, at least for the author. It is easy to manage even in stop-and-go traffic, and if lane splitting is permitted where you live, it can be done in the Pan America just like with any other bike. It is more nimble than you would expect.
Making three-point turns will put your muscles in check, and those with shorter arms might not be happy to stretch too far for the handlebars near the end of their turn. The situation can be resolved with an aftermarket riser to bring them closer to your hands. Otherwise, they are adequately sized for the task.
The saddle is comfortable, and the riding position was upright and allowed me to be relaxed in most situations without thinking twice about where the controls were. The ergonomics are good, even with over 25 buttons on the handlebars.
While we understand that this is Harley's style, having that many black buttons with small white symbols on them may be confusing, but you will get the hang of it after a couple of weeks of use if it is your only bike.
The multimedia gauge cluster was easy to read, as well as simple to understand, and it is also customizable to a certain degree. It takes minimal adjustment for your mind if you were used to conventional motorcycles with analog gauges, but those days are gone.
All the controls were easy to use with gloves, even while riding (we only used a few then), and the menu was paced in such a way that we had time to read the information displayed while switching through screens without feeling that it is slow.
Fuel economy is claimed at 46 mpg U.S. or (5.1 liters/100 km), and the values shown by the test bike were consistent with this, with a minimal increase over the claimed figure.
The result is great for a bike this big, which had to withstand both prolonged idling during our photoshoot, as well as several WOT moments later during the day.
With a 5.6-gallon (ca 21-liter) fuel capacity, out of which one gallon (ca. 3.7 liters) is the reserve, you can drive this for up to 250 miles (ca. 402 km) or so with a full tank.
We would suggest refraining from doing so on your trips so that you do not have to spend the last dozen kilometers of each tank looking for a place to refuel with the reserve light on, but you are free to do as you please.
Test drive roundup
Harley Davidson knows how to make a bike that is suitable for many hours of riding, as well as how to make a motorcycle with gobs of torque and plenty of style. The Pan America is both, while also being a worthy competitor in the class. It is worth visiting the dealer to see if you like it more than a comparable BMW, KTM, or Yamaha. Be sure to get the bike that you like, not what others claim to like.
We found the Pan America to be both comfortable, powerful, and easy to ride, but keep in mind that a bike this big needs to be respected (and even feared a little) by its rider. It has more power than some family cars, and the same goes for torque and failing to acknowledge that may get you in tricky situations.
It starts at EUR 19,309 with taxes included in Vivid Black, which is about as much as a Sportster S in a different color. In the U.S., the base model starts at $17,319, while the Pan America Special is $19,999.
You can get various elements as extras, so that might drive the price even higher, but it is competitive when you consider the rest of the players in the segment. Definitely worth considering if you are getting a new adventure bike and want one with a bigger engine.
Overall, the Pan America is the kind of bike that may see you leaving your house for milk on a Saturday morning and returning tired, sunburnt, and happy in the evening without bringing any groceries except overpriced beer from the gas station.
Pros:
- Smooth and plentiful power and torque
- Easier to ride than you would expect
- Competitive specifications when compared to rivals in the segment
- Original design and signature look
- Great brakes, quality stock suspension with adaptive unit as an option
- Its big engine generates plenty of heat, and you will feel it on hotter days when standing at a traffic light, it just oozes up toward your knees
- Too many black buttons on the handlebars, at least the hazards button or the kill switch could have been painted in a contrasting color
- Battery regulator positioned in front of the skid plate may get damaged by rocks or water
- Brand's first foray into new segment, resale value may not be as good as other models
- Central kickstand is not included on this version, but standard for the Pan America Special