Harley-Davidson Pan America Milwaukee Gear Announced, Here’s What’s on the Table

So, this week started with what may very well be Harley-Davidson’s biggest announcement of the year: the launch of the Pan America family of adventure bikes. Being weapons to attack a whole new segment for the Milwaukee company, the two bikes come of course accompanied by a long list of customization choices.
Together with the details on the Pan America, Harley also released info on what it has to offer as factory-supplied equipment for the two-wheelers. From luggage sets to windshields, everything is on the table, highlighting the importance of the new moniker for the Americans.
Being adventure bikes, the two Pan Americas will have to allow their riders to carry stuff around. To handle this requirement, there will be three different luggage systems on the table, Sport, Aluminum and Adventure. For each set, the left and right cases are sold as a kit, while the top one is separate. Each of the cases can support 10 kg (22 pounds), for a total of 30 kg (66 pounds) for each set.
Depending on who will use the Pan Americas, there is the Reach Solo seat for short riders, and Tallboy solo for taller ones. Also, a special riser for the handlebar has been created, allowing up and back movement of the handlebar by two inches.
For the 1,250cc Revolution Max engine, Harley offers the Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon muffler, 42 percent lighter than the standard equipment, and a Screamin’ Eagle high flow air cleaner that provides 9 percent more airflow.
As far as the connection to the ground goes, Michelin Anakee Wild off-road tires are provided for the stock cast-aluminum wheels. Or buyers can choose the laced wheels that come as standard on the Pan America 1250 Special, and wrap them in the same tires.
Visually, the bikes can be upgraded by means of new windshields, auxiliary forward LED lights, or radiator shields, among others.
For now, pricing for this optional gear was not announced. Full details on each of these pieces of hardware can be found in the press release attached below.
