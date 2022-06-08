This Harley-Davidson Pan America Has $4,000-Worth of Airbrush on It, Still Looks Black

Back at the end of last summer, American bike maker Harley-Davidson claimed the still new Pan America already was the best selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America. The giant didn’t provide any numbers to back that statement, but we do now that since then Harley has been experiencing problems keeping up with demand (and some recalls).
With the model so scarce, it kind of seems like some sort of sacrilege to see one taken off the shelf and getting customized by private shops for the pleasure of a single individual. Luckily, that’s not the case here, as the conversion we’re about to briefly discuss is meant as a sort of general upgrade, destined for anyone who finally get their hands on a Pan America.
It was envisioned by a German crew called Cult-Werk, and was designed for the Pan America 1250 standard. The upgrade comes as two rather small changes, meant to keep the motorcycle a “solid basic vehicle without unnecessary frills!” The first is the fitting of a KessTech slip-on exhaust system, meant to provide "super muffled sound and not too loud." This one is priced at 1,090 euros ($1,165 at today’s exchange rates).
And then comes the paint job, in this case a style this particular shop calls Camouflage, and featured on some other builds of theirs as well. Manifesting itself as different tones of black, the paint is completely airbrushed onto the two-wheeler, to the tune of 3,850 euros. That’s roughly $4,115, which is a roughly a quarter of the bike’s MSRP.
These two modifications can be made to any Pan America, provided you can get your hands on one. It’s up to each customer, of course, to decide if paying over $5,000 for just a new (and partial) exhaust and a paint job is worth it. If you ask me, I’d probably go for something more extreme.
