Lowered Harley-Davidson Cruisin’ Joe Is Black Everything, Looks Savage

Most of the time, our journey through the world of custom motorcycles takes us quite a while back in time. The reason for that is simple: the many builds out there that missed their time under the spotlight back in their day. Every now and then though, a brand new custom build slips through the cracks, and it of course makes its way over here.
A brand new custom to the world of modified Harleys is the Softail Standard we have here. It is the work of German crew Thunderbike, and was shown at the end of last month as a “black out everything” machine with a no-nonsense attitude.
Well, not exactly everything is blackened on this thing, as the seat and grips come in brown. But we really don’t mind the exaggeration, given how we’re faced with one of the most savage incarnations of a Softail we’ve seen in quite a while.
Made for a local German customer, the Cruisin’ Joe, as the two-wheeler is now called, presents itself as a “chic bobber with a wide rear wheel.” That would be a 200 mm in width piece of Metzeler rubber (not the widest we’ve seen, but effective in getting the job done) wrapped around a 16-inch wheel (front one is 19 inches).
The bike is overall lower than it used to be when it rolled out factory doors, as it’s been dropped by 30 mm front and rear. Other than that, the changes are mostly visual, and they include the fitting of side license plate, new footpegs, fenders, and mirrors.
In all, Thunderbike reveals on its website a list of 22 custom bits and pieces that went into this manifestation of a Softail, and they alone amount to a total of about 4,700 euros, which is roughly $5,000 at today’s exchange rates.
The actual price of the build is of course higher, but the Germans do not say how much their customer had to pay for his Cruisin’ Joe.
