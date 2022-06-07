Buy This GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson Edition, Spread Confusion Among Ford F-150 Owners

A little over two years ago, Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. introduced a special edition of the GMC Sierra. It boasts 65 updates over the regular truck, the two companies said back then, and was offered in a limited number, priced from $94,995.
Only 250 copies are said to have been made, and General Motors had nothing to do with either of them. Car #168 is now looking for a new home, with Mecum advertising it for the Orlando 2022 auction, on July 6-9, as one of the stars of the event.
Curious how much it will change hands for, assuming of course that it will attract interested bidders? Well, so are we, and considering that this one has only 27 miles (43 km) on the odo, and that it looks brand-new inside and out, it will likely fetch a hefty sum.
Some of the key upgrades over the run-of-the-mill Sierra include the BDS suspension lift kit, new Fox shocks, 22-inch aluminum wheels shod in 35-inch all-terrain tires, electric running boards with illumination, LED light bar up front, mounted between the two tow hooks, aluminum exhaust tips, custom tonneau cover, and several other gizmos.
The changes continue once you step foot inside, with the special entry sills, custom badges all around, leather upholstery with diamond quilting on the seats, red double stitching, and so on. The pictured pickup also sports a rather basic infotainment system, and a sunroof to let in more air, and natural light at the push of a button.
Now, the GMC Sierra Harley-Davidson Edition is not exactly the most appealing pickup on the market, but to the right enthusiast, it might be just what the doctor ordered. Are you that enthusiast, and if so, how much would you be willing to fork out for it, considering that it is a little over two years old, and still has the delivery miles under its belt?
