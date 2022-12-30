Harley-Davidson Fatboy Airwhite Is a Misspelled Beaut to Be Enjoyed by Two

Most of the custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles that cross our path for one reason or another tend to lose their ability to carry two people. In an effort of making these rides stand out in an increasingly crowded segment, shops go for this approach, as really, a single-seater bike does tend to look a bit better than a two-seater.
Tell that to the owner of what was once a stock 2011 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, who needed it transformed into a unique custom capable of turning heads, but also fit to carry the rider and their passenger. The result now sits before us as the improperly spelled Fatboy Airwhite - but who cares about names when faced with such a thing?
The project is the work of an older favorite of ours, the Spanish from Lord Drake Kustoms. It came to be at the request of the Fat Boy’s owner, who had already modified it a bit before. The main request this time was for the bike to retain its capability to carry two, and do so in comfort.
To accommodate the request, Lord Drak first dropped the original rear suspension in favor of a Legend-supplied air one. This lets the bike rise or come closer to the ground to suit various aesthetic or functional needs. The rear rests on an 18-inch wheel that is also 200 mm wide, a rather small size for a shop known to spit out 330s and even 360s.
The things that allow two people to be transported on the back of this are the two leather seats, stock and only slightly modified in terms of shape and functionality, one sunk into the frame to accommodate the rider, and the other slapped over the modified rear fender and intended for the passenger. A detachable backrest could easily be fitted in there if required.
At the opposite end, the Fat Boy received a much larger wheel, sized at 21 inches and matching in design the rear one. It too is shielded by a custom fender and is cradled inside a black fork that supports a large headlight. To each side of that, a custom ape hanger handlebar stretches high above the fuel tank. That would be the stock one, only painted white and featuring stylized lettering forming the name of the Milwaukee manufacturer.
The engine on the bike remains the stock 2011 air-cooled 96ci twin-cam that back when it was originally made was tied to a 6-speed transmission and rated at almost 125 Nm of torque. It doesn’t seem to have been put through extensive modifications, only fielding a bobber-style air filter and shorttail exhaust pipes for better breathing.
The Harley-Davidson Fatboy Airwhite is one of Lord Drake’s older builds, and just like most others, it doesn’t reveal any info on how much it is worth in this form.
