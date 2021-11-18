Harley-Davidson El Magico Brings Chicano Style Back in Fashion

There are plenty of custom motorcycle styles out there, and they vary depending on a number of factors, from the base bike used to the desired message that needs to be sent across. Some of these styles are user-friendly, meaning they appeal to a larger pool of customers, while others need a certain mindset to be understood and appreciated.
The Chicano style, as some shops call it, is part of the latter category. Generally depicting low-riding two-wheelers (something most of us can live with), Chicano blends that with flamboyant body parts and in-your-face colors that are not that easy to digest.
The term is also used to describe a chosen identity for Mexicans living in the United States, and this is why this type of bike is most often associated with them. So seeing one come out the doors of a garage located all the way over in Germany might come as a surprise.
Well, not quite, given how we’ve seen Chicano builds made there before. A shop called Thunderbike is responsible for making them, and we’ve already talked in the past about custom rides like the El Divino, El Dorado, or La Esmeralda.
Back in October 2021, Thunderbike came out with another such machine, the El Magico we’re here to talk about today. Initially a Softail Heritage, it got converted into a beautifully-styled beast on two wheels, wrapped in the large body parts with flowing lines, like we’re used to seeing on such machines.
The converted Heritage rides on large, multi-spoke wheels (20 spokes, to be precise), sized 23 inches at the front and 21 at the rear. You don’t see all of them, as their upper sides are almost completely covered in very large fenders, pieces that help the motorcycle present its distinctive look.
Very long exhaust pipes (there’s one on each side), that extend well beyond the tip of the rear fender and ends in a fish tail, further enhance the extreme styling of the ride, as does the color chosen for the body, a kind of copper-ish maroon that almost looks like wood, but was achieved by blending red, orange and even silver.
The engine of the ride was not changed in any significant way, but other mechanical bits were. The Heritage now rides on an air ride suspension system, rocks a new swingarm and pulley, and an ignition coil relocation kit, among others.
In all, Thunderbike slapped almost 40 bits of custom parts on this thing, and you know what that means: it doesn’t come cheap.
Not including the base motorcycle, the paint job, and the man hours spent modifying it, the list of extras (which can be studied in its full glory here) comes in at close to 13,000 euros, which is close to $15,000 at today’s exchange rates.
