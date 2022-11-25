Harley-Davidson Heritage Is Now the Unusually Blue El Jefe

A couple of years ago a ride called Harley-Davidson El Jefe fell under the spotlight. It was a custom build that started life as a Heritage model, crossed the path of German custom shop Thunderbike, and came out the other way as a tribute to lowrider motorcycles and the Sons of Anarchy TV series. And we have an El Jefe on the menu today as well, only a completely different one.
This one was put together over in Switzerland by another big name of the European custom motorcycle industry, Bundnerbike. It too started life as a Heritage, and it too was transformed into a chicano-style machine, only with some important differences.
This one plays the blue card when it comes to the paint job, which is a rather unusual choice for such a machine. Moreover, it’s not a tribute to lowriders and the Sons of Anarchy, but a build meant as a sort of nod to Italian actor Terence Hill, “an avid Harley-Davidson rider.”
Riding on a 23-inch wheel and an 18-inch rear one, the blue El Jefe is filled with custom bits and pieces. Bundnerbike itself was not only responsible with fitting, but also designing some of them, including the fuel tank and seat, front and rear panels, parts of the braking hardware, and a makeover of the chassis itself. New grips, foot pegs, and LED lights are also on deck.
The frame continues to hold the original Harley engine, unmodified with the exception of a new exhaust system.
Most of the time, Bundnerbike does not say how much this thing cost to put together, blaming that secrecy on the fact that “every customer is individual and the ideas should be implemented accordingly.” This is one of those times, hence there is no way to know how much the blue El Jefe cost to put together.
