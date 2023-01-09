Rolls-Royce Announces Record-Breaking Sales, Average Car Now Costs Around €500,000

It was a great year for Rolls-Royce, as the British luxury car marque, owned by the BMW Group, recorded record-breaking sales. For the first time in their 118-year history, the company’s sales exceeded 6,000 cars.
In total, Rolls-Royce parted ways with 6,021 vehicles in 2022, an 8% growth over the same period in 2021, when they delivered 5,586 cars. Sales surged significantly in almost all regions, with “strong year-on-year growth” witnessed in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.
“2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. “Not only did we reveal Rolls Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio.”
Rolls-Royce states that the Americas remains their largest single region, followed by Greater China, where a single-digit drop in sales was recorded due to “ongoing headwinds.” Sales increased in Europe, including Germany and the United Kingdom, and overall, the Asia-Pacific region achieved “higher sales than ever before.” The Middle East is the leading region for Bespoke commissions, hence the opening of the invitation-only Private Office in Dubai last year, which is the first one outside Goodwood and will be followed by others all over the world in the coming months and years.
According to the luxury car maker, the average vehicle now sold costs around €500,000 (equal to $532,150). To absolutely no one’s surprise, the best-selling model last year was the Cullinan. They didn’t release any sales numbers for each individual model, but the SUV was followed by the Ghost, at least in the Asia-Pacific region. Black Badge vehicles have also “witnessed extraordinary growth,” Rolls-Royce claims.
Besides selling more cars than ever, they also created 150 new jobs in 2022, with the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, which turns 23 this year, being home to 2,500 people of over 50 nationalities. More than 100 apprentices and graduate trainees are also supported by the company, next to a similar number of internships each year.
“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, these results confirm Rolls-Royce Motor Cars as a great British success story,” added Otvos. “Our business is built on extremely strong foundations, and we have secured advance orders stretching far into 2023. And while we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls-Royce.”
Sales should further increase this year, as deliveries of the Spectre, their electric super coupe, will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023. The car debuted in October, and it represents the brand’s first step into EVs, as they will fully transition to zero emissions by the end of the decade.
“2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” said CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. “Not only did we reveal Rolls Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio.”
Rolls-Royce states that the Americas remains their largest single region, followed by Greater China, where a single-digit drop in sales was recorded due to “ongoing headwinds.” Sales increased in Europe, including Germany and the United Kingdom, and overall, the Asia-Pacific region achieved “higher sales than ever before.” The Middle East is the leading region for Bespoke commissions, hence the opening of the invitation-only Private Office in Dubai last year, which is the first one outside Goodwood and will be followed by others all over the world in the coming months and years.
According to the luxury car maker, the average vehicle now sold costs around €500,000 (equal to $532,150). To absolutely no one’s surprise, the best-selling model last year was the Cullinan. They didn’t release any sales numbers for each individual model, but the SUV was followed by the Ghost, at least in the Asia-Pacific region. Black Badge vehicles have also “witnessed extraordinary growth,” Rolls-Royce claims.
Besides selling more cars than ever, they also created 150 new jobs in 2022, with the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, which turns 23 this year, being home to 2,500 people of over 50 nationalities. More than 100 apprentices and graduate trainees are also supported by the company, next to a similar number of internships each year.
“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, these results confirm Rolls-Royce Motor Cars as a great British success story,” added Otvos. “Our business is built on extremely strong foundations, and we have secured advance orders stretching far into 2023. And while we are not immune to global challenges and economic headwinds, thanks to our balanced worldwide sales strategy, we are cautiously optimistic that 2023 will be a strong year for Rolls-Royce.”
Sales should further increase this year, as deliveries of the Spectre, their electric super coupe, will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023. The car debuted in October, and it represents the brand’s first step into EVs, as they will fully transition to zero emissions by the end of the decade.