The $413,000 Rolls-Royce Spectre Is Already Boasting More Than 300 Orders in the U.S.

General Motors returned to the ultra-luxury fold with the $300,000-plus electric sedan that Cadillac refers to as the Celestiq. Be that as it may, the Brits at Rolls-Royce did it better with their first-ever completely electric vehicle. Despite costing $413,000 before options in the United States, the all-new Spectre has attracted more than 300 orders in the U.S. of A.
This information comes from Torsten Muller-Otvos, the chief executive officer at Rolls-Royce. “The order book looks strong,” he told CNBC. A handful of prospective customers were invited to the Goodwood headquarters over the past two weeks to get a sneak peek at the newcomer.
“Delighted” is how the big kahuna describes their collective reaction, which is only natural given that Rolls-Royce has curiously refrained from giving the Spectre the polarizing design cues of recent BMW cars and SUVs. The BMW-owned automaker used i7 know-how to deliver the coupe-styled electric vehicle, which is due to start customer deliveries next year.
The first units are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, making the Spectre a 2024 model. Goodwood-based Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will test it for more than 2.5 million kilometers to simulate more than 400 years of use, but given that it’s a BMW-developed machine, there’s no denying that some issues may slip through the development process.
Preliminary data suggests 520 kilometers (make that 323 miles) of driving range on the WLTP test cycle, which means 21.5 kWh per 100 kilometers or 2.9 miles per kWh. Pompously dubbed an ultra-luxury electric super coupe, this fellow boasts the widest grille ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce.
22 light-emitting diodes illuminate the sandblasted rear side of each vane of the front grille, which is blocked off because there’s no internal combustion engine hiding under the hood. The Spirit of Ecstasy has also received a subtle, aero-focused makeover that boasts 830 combined hours of design modeling and testing in the wind tunnel. The all-new Spectre also happens to be the most aerodynamic R-R ever, with a drag coefficient of 0.25.
