Golden-Brown Harley-Davidson Venom GTR-1 Is a Nod to a Bike Milwaukee Recently Killed

As it revised its business strategy for the years ahead back in 2021, American bike maker Harley-Davidson decided to cut some of the models from its offering. The main victims of the downsizing, if we can call it that, were the Breakout, Deluxe, and FXDR.
The cuts were immediately visible in the U.S., where the Breakout, for instance, was never made past the 2021 model year, and if you look for it now, you’ll find none of those on the official Harley table either.
Over in Europe things are a bit different, as the cruiser is still listed for sale in some places, and even in the 2022 model year guise, if you’re lucky enough. That is why hearing about a customized 2022 Breakout might seem a bit off for Americans, but not so much for Europeans.
We brought this up because the thing we have here was once a 2022 Harley-Davidson Breakout, ready to turn stoplights into drag strips, as its maker used to say. It can probably still do that, only now it looks less than a stock machine and more like a tasty chocolate treat wrapped here and there in gold foil.
The bike is one of the most recent creations of a German crew we’ve featured before here on autoevolution, and quite extensively: Bundnerbike. It also wears a name we’re familiar with in the shop’s lineup of customs, Venom, only last time we came across this moniker we were dealing with a chicano-style Softail.
Going in Bundnerbike’s records by the Venom GTR-1 full name, or the Casual Star nickname, the two-wheeler is one good-looking conversion, obviously custom but not so much as to hurt the eyes.
That’s probably mostly due to the colors chosen for the main body parts, a simply delicious combination of gold and brown on the fuel tank and fenders and black everywhere else, including on the rims.
The unpretentious overalls of the bike hide the usual modifications such efforts require. Aside from the seemingly light wheels, whose dimensions were not disclosed and with the one at the rear shielded by a fender with integrated lights, the Breakout was gifted with a custom fuel tank that flows back into the frame, until it meets the low saddle (665 mm).
It is equipped with the stock Milwaukee Eight 114 engine, rated at 95 hp and 155 Nm of torque, breathing not through the factory exhaust, but through a KessTech piece of hardware.
Some Harley-made bits of the aftermarket variety have made their way onto the build as well, and we’re talking here mostly about the grips fitted at the end of sporty handlebars, and the footpegs.
The Harley-Davidson Venom GTR-1 is listed in its full glory on Bundnerbike’s website, but with no reference on how much it cost to make or for who it was made for.
