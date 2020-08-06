Dark Harley-Davidson Breakout Has the Looks and Moves of a Black Panther

No, by Black Panther we don’t mean the Marvel character, but that feline of the Panthera-family that is so rare it’s borderline myth. And it’s also the name of a modified Harley-Davidson Breakout that has all the corresponding traits.
The bike you see in the gallery above is the work of a German custom shop called Thunderbike. Made at the request of one of its customers, the Breakout has been modified to both look and move like the real-life animal it is named after.
First, looks. Look as hard as you like, you’ll have problems finding any piece of this machine that isn’t painted in some shade of black. The parts that already came in this non-color were left as such, and the ones that didn’t were powder coated or exchanged for black parts.
The range of visual modifications is quite long – close to 30 custom parts are listed on the bike’s presentation page – and includes things like fenders, fuel tank, wheels, and exhaust system.
One of the most important pieces of new hardware is the addition of an air ride suspension kit that should make the Breakout behave just like the feline predator, raising and lowering itself depending on the circumstance. According to the specs, depending on the swingarm used, the suspension should provide up and down movement of up to 10 cm (4 inches).
We are not being told exactly how much the conversion of the Breakout to this cost, but the parts listed amount to over 12,000 euros (roughly $14,000), and that does not include either some other minor parts, nor big hardware such as the Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
That’s not exactly a cheap conversion, considering how the 2020 Breakout is stock form is priced from $20,000. Then again, you can never put a price on great custom work.
First, looks. Look as hard as you like, you’ll have problems finding any piece of this machine that isn’t painted in some shade of black. The parts that already came in this non-color were left as such, and the ones that didn’t were powder coated or exchanged for black parts.
The range of visual modifications is quite long – close to 30 custom parts are listed on the bike’s presentation page – and includes things like fenders, fuel tank, wheels, and exhaust system.
One of the most important pieces of new hardware is the addition of an air ride suspension kit that should make the Breakout behave just like the feline predator, raising and lowering itself depending on the circumstance. According to the specs, depending on the swingarm used, the suspension should provide up and down movement of up to 10 cm (4 inches).
We are not being told exactly how much the conversion of the Breakout to this cost, but the parts listed amount to over 12,000 euros (roughly $14,000), and that does not include either some other minor parts, nor big hardware such as the Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
That’s not exactly a cheap conversion, considering how the 2020 Breakout is stock form is priced from $20,000. Then again, you can never put a price on great custom work.