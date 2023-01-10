StoreDot Opens Semi-Solid-State Cell Research Facility in Irvine, California

StoreDot has quite a lot of targets for the next ten years. By 2024, it wants to start deliveries of its XFC cell 100in5, which will be able to recover 100 miles of charge in five minutes. By 2028, 100in3 semi-solid-state batteries should be available, and 100in2 solid-state cells should arrive in 2032. A research facility in the U.S. should help it reach them.

11 photos