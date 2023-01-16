This Extreme Ford GT Roadster Widebody Transformation Is Merely Wishful Thinking

Developed to celebrate the incredible heritage of the 1960s Ford GT40 racer, the ‘original’ mid-engine two-seater Ford GT sports car appeared during the early 2000s with a quick, easy, and relatable twist.
That would be the combination of the fabled American muscle car DNA with a mid-engine setup to create a proper U.S. supercar that would not use quirky V10 bits and pieces like the Dodge Viper but rather have the same style, ethos, and nimble performance as European counterparts. Yep, that is the same recipe that Chevy used later when creating the more affordable C8 Corvette, of course! And it’s a great one, right?
After all, Chevy enthusiasts would rather save up a pretty penny and buy the C8 Stingray or Z06 rather than spend their hard-earned cash on the ailing sixth-gen Camaro, it seems. Ford, on the other hand, is almost running out of GT ideas, unfortunately. So, after the initial 2005 to 2006 generation, they skipped a beat to the tune of around a decade before the arrival of the 2017 through 2022 model year, second-generation Ford GT.
Sure, they did not refrain from pulling out all the stops during that time, both in terms of updates as well as special editions (Competition Series, lots of Heritage editions, the LM) or racing versions. The latter, aka the Ford GT LM Edition (as in Le Mans) and the GT Mk IV, are not only tributes to certain Le Mans victories (the 2016 race for the LM and the 1967 edition for the Mk IV, respectively), but also fitting ways to end both the series-production and track-exclusive lineage.
Alas, some people do not want that, and sometimes also take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. As such, let us meet with the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who has recently presented us with a widebody take on Ford’s latest GT – all with an open-top twist.
Interestingly, it seems like the pixel master is trying to make us enjoy a nice virtual road trip across the best parts of the Americana sports and muscle car realm, as of late. Thus, we have seen cool CGI stuff such as a digital widebody 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 showing off its extreme customization skills, a 1967 Chevy Corvette C2 restomod enjoying a crazy, slammed widebody experience, and even a virtual C9 Corvette concept dropping the Chevy brand name and returning to the classic front-engine layout.
Now, though, the artist has also focused on some extreme Blue Oval shenanigans, complete with the initial 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse morphing into an 800-hp widebody monster, and, just recently, the Ford GT getting its roof chopped altogether. As such, do you like this hypothetical Ferrari Monza SP, McLaren Elva, Aston Martin V12 Speedster (etc.) competitor, or not?
