Custom Harley-Davidson Springer Softail Dials Chic Old-School Aesthetics to Eleven

We seriously dig the antique allure of this bespoke titan, and it’s fair to assume that most of you feel the same.
Regardless of what donor or stylistic approach they work with, the Australians over at Ellaspede will always be able to pull off something extraordinary. Not too long ago, we had a gander at the ravishing Triumph Scrambler these guys refer to as the Dune Racer – a rugged, yet equally handsome one-off stuffed with desert sled influences.
The bike we’ll be inspecting this time around might be regarded as an outright antithesis of the Dune Racer, and it was built for a customer by the name of Rob. Although he’d always been fond of classic Harley-Davidsons as far as aesthetics go, their notorious unreliability and chronic tendency to leak have deterred Rob from ever bringing one into his possession.
A few years ago, he got in touch with Ellaspede’s bike-modding artisans to discuss a project that would seamlessly blend vintage looks and modern tech. Eventually, the parties involved decided to pick a 2006 MY Springer Softail as the starting point for this endeavor, and things got underway as soon as the hog turned up at their shop in Brisbane.
Unable to locate a suitable gas tank replacement to satisfy Rob’s request for narrower proportions, the Ellaspede squad had no choice but to work with the OEM part. They got rid of the chunky instrument cluster in the center and trimmed a considerable 70 mm (2.8 inches) off the tank’s width.
Some careful rearranging of the motorcycle’s fueling hardware and electrics was required before the slimmer fuel chamber could be put back on. Once that was done, the Aussies turned their attention to the cruiser’s footgear, installing aftermarket wheel hubs, custom spokes, and new rims cloaked in Firestone Deluxe Champion tires.
As for their diameters, the said hoops measure a whopping 21 inches at the front and 17 inches at the other end. Retro-looking fenders take pride of place right above the wheels, while a Royal Enfield’s sprung solo saddle replaces the standard Softail seat. Up in the cockpit area, we notice a repurposed speedometer that’s been transplanted from another Harley, and it is now encased in a CNC-machined housing.
Moreover, brass risers support a wider handlebar, appropriately complemented by a pair of brass foot pegs out back. Extra stopping power is made possible by Performance Machine brake calipers, which were painted black to keep things looking stealthy in the unsprung sector.
Revised exhaust plumbing and a premium air intake system comprise the only powertrain-related mods, as Ellaspede chose to leave the creature’s air-cooled 1,450cc V-twin internally unchanged. In terms of paintwork, black is clearly the name of the game here, with Milwaukee’s unmistakable “Speedball” tank emblems adding a pinch of color. We don’t know what Rob was charged for this build, but he most certainly wasn’t disappointed with the result.
