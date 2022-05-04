Volvo Details 2023 XC40 for the U.S. Market, Arriving at Dealers This Summer

Revealed in March 2022 for the European market, the mid-cycle refresh of the XC40 is due to arrive in the United States this coming summer as a 2023 model. No pricing information is available at press time, but Volvo is much obliged to confirm that it’s moving to mild-hybrid engines.
Of course, the premium-oriented compact utility vehicle will be offered with a purely electric powertrain as well. Currently listed at $51,700 as opposed to $35,100 excluding destination charge for the base combustion-engined specification, the XC40 Recharge has also been recalled for accelerator pedal water intrusion. 5,351 examples are potentially affected.
The second best-selling Volvo in the world after the XC60, the XC40 moved 201,037 examples in 2021, up from 185,406 in the previous year. Minor styling revisions have been operated as part of the facelift, including a new front bumper and a frameless grille plate for the XC40 Recharge. The headlight design, on the other hand, definitely is a love-it-or-hate-it affair.
“As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows,” said head of design Robin Page. “With the refreshed XC40 Recharge, we continue to evolve its instantly recognizable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille.”
Updates further include leather-free premium upholstery options for the XC40 Recharge, new colors, and new wheels. The final update, which is arguably the most important from the driver’s perspective, is the Google-powered infotainment system that’s already standard on the XC40 Recharge.
Now standard in the combustion-engined XC40, this infotainment system adds much greater versatility. Google Maps is the native sat-nav system and Google Assistant is much obliged to carry out voice commands. The Google Play store also needs to be mentioned, for it’s the largest mobile app store on the market, larger than Apple’s App Store.
Detailed information about the mild-hybrid and all-electric powertrains of the XC40 and XC40 Recharge will be published in due time.
