YouTuber Daily Drives New Volvo C40 Recharge, Loves Peppy Acceleration and Built-In Google

Crossovers are the new sedans. They might be a bit pricey but are as fast, agile, and sometimes more practical than the conventional sedan. Volvo slashed off the XC40 Recharge SUV’s roof to develop a more stylish but less practical 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.
Electric cars have never felt like a better proposition in the eyes of the consumer than with the recent pump gas price hikes. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $.4.580 (1-liter going for $1.210), while in Europe, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.172 ( 1-liter going for $1.102).
With the race to fully electric vehicles intensifying, automakers are working to outmatch each other with range, tech features, and performance. Volvo's new C40 comes with a new stylish design, fresh interior, and captivating tech features.
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge shares a lot with its older sibling, the XC40 Recharge. Apart from a receding roofline, it packs the same powertrain, dual electric motors, and an all-wheel-drive system.
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge faces stiff competition from the BMW iX, Mercedes EQA, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Tesla's Model Y.
The new XC40 Recharge comes standard with a dual electric motor (one at the front and one at the rear) and a 78 kWh battery. The motors churn out 450 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque on an all-wheel-drive setup. According to the Swedish automaker, the XC40 can do 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
How good is the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge to daily drive? Yuri of TheStraightPipes did 195 miles (314 km) of driving in the new C40 Recharge running errands.
According to Volvo, the C40 Recharge can do up to 271 miles (437 km) of pure range on a full recharge. It will also take up to 37 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. It all checks out based on Yuri’s experience, he only had to charge up once, and it only took 40-minutes to get it to 80% while he enjoyed his lunch.
The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is surprisingly fast. It’s not as good for handling but offers a smooth ride experience even when driving over bumps. Perhaps one of the most stand-out features of the C40 Recharge is its built-in Google navigation.
