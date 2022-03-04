Volvo Unveils Restyled XC40 Crossover and New Single Motor C40 Recharge Variant

Volvo’s transformation into a fully electric and forward-thinking carmaker continues, with the introduction of the restyled XC40 range, as well as the addition of a new single motor C40 Recharge model.
The XC40 was first introduced back in 2017 and, despite its youthful and modern aesthetic, it was now time for a slight redesign. Can’t spot the changes? Look at the headlights first, where the so-called ‘Thor’s Hammer’ graphics have been augmented with state-of-the-art pixel LED light technology, meaning they can now automatically adapt to the traffic conditions.
Bigger changes can be spotted on XC40 Recharge models, which now come with a new front bumper and a frameless grille plate, so as to better resemble the C40 Recharge.
Buyers will also benefit from premium leather-free upholstery options in the fully electric XC40 Recharge, to go with the new exterior colors and rims, resulting in additional possibilities for personalization.
“As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows,” said Volvo design boss, Robin Page. “With the refreshed fully electric XC40, we continue to evolve its instantly recognizable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille.”
Another important novelty is that a single electric motor variant is now available on the fully electric C40 Recharge, joining the two-motor specification. This one single motor C40 boasts a 69-kWh battery and an estimated range of up to 270 miles (434 km) on a single charge, under the WLTP cycle. Its battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 32 minutes using a fast-charging system.
Last, but not least, Volvo is building a new offer structure to better reflect its ambitions for better price transparency and less complexity in its model offering. In order to get there, the Swedish brand will streamline its online ordering process, which will feature new and more attractive pre-selected specifications.
