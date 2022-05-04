Volvo XC40 Recharge Called Back Over Accelerator Pedal Water Intrusion

The second best-selling Volvo in the current lineup after the XC60, the XC40 is available with an electric powertrain that retails from $51,700 in the United States. Introduced in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the XC40 Recharge has been recalled stateside to the tune of 5,351 units.
As per the chronology of defect, reports of issues with the accelerator pedal’s behavior started to pile up in the first quarter of 2022. Customers noted jerkiness, bad response, and no acceleration whatsoever. In light of these reports, the Swedish automaker’s research & development engineers were tasked with investigating these issues with Leoni Wiring Systems France, the tier-one supplier responsible for the accelerator pedal harness.
The Critical Concern Management Team entered the chat on April 6th, ordering a technical investigation that included risk assessment. On April 20th, they concluded that water may enter the cable harness with capillary action. Water that enters the accelerator pedal may affect internal circuits, therefore corrupting the signals from the pedal to the engine control unit.
Even if the accelerator pedal sensor causes unintended signals, the XC40 Recharge features a safety logic that reduces acceleration. The vehicle still is controllable, and the brake pedal still works if the driver wants to stop on the side of the road. To remedy the concerned vehicles, Volvo dealerships will inspect for corrosion and install a cable splice to prevent water intrusion. If necessary, the sensor and connector terminal will be replaced.
The Swedish automaker gingerly notes that the cable harness supplier was changed last year. The last XC40 Recharge produced with the suspect harness left the assembly plant in August 2021, as per the attached report.
As mentioned earlier, a total of 5,351 vehicles are called back. The suspect 2021 and 2022 models were manufactured between September 8th, 2020 and August 13th, 2021. The planned owner notification date is June 20th.
The Critical Concern Management Team entered the chat on April 6th, ordering a technical investigation that included risk assessment. On April 20th, they concluded that water may enter the cable harness with capillary action. Water that enters the accelerator pedal may affect internal circuits, therefore corrupting the signals from the pedal to the engine control unit.
Even if the accelerator pedal sensor causes unintended signals, the XC40 Recharge features a safety logic that reduces acceleration. The vehicle still is controllable, and the brake pedal still works if the driver wants to stop on the side of the road. To remedy the concerned vehicles, Volvo dealerships will inspect for corrosion and install a cable splice to prevent water intrusion. If necessary, the sensor and connector terminal will be replaced.
The Swedish automaker gingerly notes that the cable harness supplier was changed last year. The last XC40 Recharge produced with the suspect harness left the assembly plant in August 2021, as per the attached report.
As mentioned earlier, a total of 5,351 vehicles are called back. The suspect 2021 and 2022 models were manufactured between September 8th, 2020 and August 13th, 2021. The planned owner notification date is June 20th.