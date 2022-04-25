SUV

AMG

AWD

kWh

The overview

Pro:



sovereign drive

very quiet interior

high-quality craftsmanship

modern infotainment system

Cons:

Price tag very ambitious

Software does not run stable

Öhlins suspension can only be adjusted manually

kW

WLTP

Volvo is doing splendidly, despite difficult times for the overall market. For the full year of 2020, global sales reached 661,713 cars, which is only a 6.2% decrease year-on-year in the pandemic-ridden year. There are reasons for this success: They pioneered practicalmodels (remember the first XC90) and have continuously expanded their range. Now they are more successful pioneers in reducing CO2 fleet emissions. By abandoning the diesel engine and consistently electrifying all models, the Swedes are taking a leading role.All off-road series called XC are already available with hybrid powertrains. Both mild and plug-in technology is used here. But the Swedes are not just putting the part-time electric vehicles in the tree-huggers' corner. With the Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar, they are also targeting performance customers from Mercedes-, BMW M and Audi RS.In terms of styling, however, the powerful Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar remains restrained. The turn towards more sustainability is particularly evident at the rear. Where two self-assured tailpipes told of the engine power in the last model year, there are now only curved decorative trim strips.Other aerodynamic add-on parts and bulky air intakes are also nowhere to be found on the slim and Scandinavian cool exterior. Only the mighty 21-inch wheels, behind which powerful Akebono six-piston brake calipers glow gold, reveal the top model.The Polestar also remains restrained in the interior. The interior with its large upright monitor is just as familiar as the very good ergonomics and great finishing. The comfortable and multi-adjustable seats are upholstered in a grippy mix of leather and mesh textile. Only the yellow seat belts are an exclusive addition and splash of colour to the interior of the Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar.Space, on the other hand, remains somewhat tight. Everything is fine in the first row, where the XC60 sits like a tailor-made suit, but it gets tighter in the rear. Children have plenty of room to move around, but with two Isofix seats, the space to the front seats becomes tight. The same applies to the trunk, which can be loaded squarely, practically and high, but with 483l it remains below average for its class.The powertrain of the Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar is certainly its biggest technical highlight. The combination of a highly upgraded 2.0-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger and supercharger, as well as an electrically driven rear axle works very well. With 87 PS, the e-drive seems a bit weak on paper, but its 240 Nm are fully sufficient for everyday use. Above all, the interaction and takeover by the combustion engine works very smoothly and almost imperceptibly.A total output of 405 PS and 670 Nm then also ensures corresponding driving performance. A time of 5.2 seconds to 100 km/h is remarkable, especially considering the 2.2 tons total weight. Because the hybrid technology weighs heavily, the Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar is 450 kg heavier than the diesel model, which is no longer available. Incidentally, the 180 km/h limit for the top speed also applies to the top model. Safety is a top priority for the Swedes.In addition to the powertrain, however, the infotainment must also be mentioned as a highlight. Because new in the XC60 is the switch of the infotainment from Volvo's own system to a modern Android-based solution. The software was first used in the all-electric Polestar 2, and now all Volvo models are gradually being equipped with it. The new architecture impresses with crisp graphics, great computing power and only slightly changed menus. Once you've driven a modern Volvo, you'll quickly find your way around.But where there is a lot of light, there is also shadow. The Google Maps navigation, for example, convinces with good route guidance, a very good hit rate for points of interest and voice control, but also suffers from crashes. It can happen that both the cockpit display and the central display only show the Google logo, but do not remain responsive. The system only reboots in the background after a few minutes - anyone who would have to rely on announcements and route instructions during this time will get lost in doubt. The last lifesaver is then: Bowers & Wilkins. The sound system is outstanding, belongs to the best on the market and is worth its price.That's because the power SUV prefers to drive in a surprisingly relaxed manner. Although the numbers and golden add-on parts suggest great performance, the character is rather well-behaved. The Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar does not tempt you to speed, but plays to its hybrid strengths to the full. The fine chassis can't always hide its sports ambitions, however, and sometimes delivers quite dryly.If you then challenge the XC60 and really grab it by the horns in Polestar mode, you'll be surprised. Because it not only goes fast in a straight line, it also turns corners well. Not as wild as a sports car, of course, but there is a kind of GTI feeling.Only the consumption increases immensely with a sporty driving style. If you want to drive the Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar, you'll have to reckon with consumption of around 12 liters and more. Even a full battery can hardly help here, the weight and performance take their toll. At least the Polestar gets about 40 kilometers purely electrically, which is usually enough for everyday use.The fine Swedish Öhlins spring-damper elements need a little help to prove their quality. Subjectively, the Polestar-refined Volvo isn't hard at all. But in absolute mismatch to the spring rate, the dampers left the occupants puzzled and a bit shaken. There was nothing left to do but reach for the knurled wheels, and that's absolutely serious. Because unlike other adaptive suspension systems, the Öhlins suspension of the Volvo XC60 Recharge T8Polestar Engineered is only mechanically adjustable.On the front axle, this is accomplished with a twist of the damper mount on the strut bearing. For the rear axle, the trunk trim has to be removed to access the shock absorbers. We found that our test car had the suspension turned up to full hardness. We dared to go directly to the other extreme. Full open valves for unrestricted flow and correspondingly soft damping.Suddenly, the performance hybrid's character is completely different. And to its full advantage, because the softer damper setup fits the concept better. The Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar does not tempt you to speed, but cleverly plays to the strengths of its two hearts.The XC60 flagship may be a hybrid, but it doesn't want to be an eco-car. Instead, it is a very well-equipped and very confident car. It offers enough space for the family plus luggage and handles most of its daily tasks purely electrically. The sporty SUV should therefore score a lot of points. The fact that it is also not averse to cornering should please additional customers. However, it lags a bit behind the competition, even if they don't offer the same comfort.The Volvo XC60 Recharge Polestar is a good compromise. It offers the best of many worlds. But that's precisely why it's also expensive, because quality has its price. Those who want to afford it and can recharge at home should shortlist it.For this reason, we give the Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 AWD Polestar Engineered 4/5 stars.Shortly after returning our test car, the Swedes announced that they were extending the electric range of their hybrids to a whopping 90 kilometers. This is supposed to make them even more silent in everyday driving. At the heart of the changes is an enlarged high-voltage battery in the cardan tunnel. It has now 18.8 instead of 11.6. In addition, the power of the electric motor also increases to 145 PS. The T8 model, whose four-cylinder gasoline engine has been slightly throttled, now has 310 PS, bringing its total output to 455 PS. Another new feature of the extensive technology update is the one-pedal function. The electric motor recuperates after the accelerator pedal is released that the vehicle is braked to a standstill. However, it is unfortunately uncertain when this performance upgrade will be available. The MY22 we tested is considered sold out. This means that delivery dates from mid-2022 are realistic, i.e. from MY23.Technical data:Model: Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge AWD Polestar EngineeredEngine: Four-cylinder inline, 1,969 ccmPower: 318 PS (233Torque: 430 Nm at 4,500 rpmElectric motor: rear axle electric drivePower: 87 PS (65 kW)Torque: 240 NmSystem power: 405 PS (298 kW)System torque: 670 NmBattery: Lithium-ionCapacity: 11,6kWh (gross)Drive: electric all-wheel drive, eight-speed automatic transmissionFuel consumption (): 3.2 l gasoline/100kmTest consumption: 9.2 l gasoline/100kmTest consumption: 29 kWh/100 kmAcceleration (0 – 100km/h / 62 mph): 5.2sTop speed: 180 km/h (112 mph) limitedDimensions (L/W/H): 4.69m/1.90m/1.65mWeight: 2,215kgBase price: from 84.850 Euro in GermanyTest car price: 95.830 EUR