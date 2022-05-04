Neymar Jr. Teams Up With German EV Manufacturer, Will Showcase New Model Tomorrow

A German EV manufacturer, Next.e.Go, has announced a global partnership with the soccer legend from Brazil, Neymar Jr. The first step of their collaboration will be the launch of the company's 2022 model, e.wave X, which will take place on May 5, 2022, in Berlin, Germany.
The purpose of the partnership, named Green On and Off-the-Pitch (smart copywriting right there), is to get everyone thinking about emission-free and truly sustainable mobility. Thanks to Neymar Jr., this goal is closer to reality, as he is known and appreciated across the world.
According to figures quoted by e.Go Mobile, Neymar Jr. Has a following of about 200 million people on social media. Today, Neymar Jr. Is on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, and this was done after the Brazilian soccer star's lifetime of work (he has not retired or anything, no worries).
As some of you may know, Neymar Jr. started his professional career at age 17, when others were just thinking about skipping school or just worried about their next test.
Well, Neymar Jr. put in the work to match his talent and then became one of the best soccer players in the world. Now, it is not up to us to judge his skill in the sport, but you cannot deny the fact that he is good at his job, as well as the fact that he is known across the world, not just to soccer fans.
Unlike Next.e.Go, Neymar Jr. has had the inspiration to use an abbreviated version of his name that is easy to remember and spell, which does help when you are aiming for global recognition. Maybe it is just us, though, so do not hold that against them, as they are about to launch a new vehicle, and we wish them all the best.
The latter is why we have gathered here today, and all we have to go on is a teaser image of Neymar da Silva Santos Junior (that is Neymar Jr's full name) in his classic pose next to a three-door hatchback.
It is fair to say that the new e.wave X is that vehicle, and it is meant to be used in cities. We will get more info on the vehicle tomorrow once the presentation held at IFA NEXT is concluded.
