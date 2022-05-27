Volvo C40 Is Now Officially a Safe Car With the 5-Star Euro NCAP Prize on Its Wall

With 13 awards recevied only in the last 5 months of this year, Volvo adds another trophy to its portfolio with the fully electric C40 Recharge.
The reputation of Volvos as being some of the safest cars began back in the '70s, when the U.S. Government bought 24 cars of the model Volvo 240 for some heavy crash testing. The experiment made Volvo a safety leader, setting new benchmarks for all car makers.
There are many reasons why Volvo cars are considered some of the safest on the road today. Since 1959, when they introduced for the first time the three-point safety-belts, Volvo has constantly researched, invested and improved the way humans are protected in their cars while driving.
Starting with the body, made from hot-formed boron steel - the strongest automotive steel available today, and ending with features like Blind spot information system, Lane keeping aid, Active high beam control, Driver alert control or City safety, the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge also built its story around human safety.
Recently, the C40 Recharge stepped on the podium, making the whole family proud with the five-star Euro NCAP prize. The strengths that received valuable recognition were the driver assist systems and occupant safety. Other systems to be mentioned are Collision avoidance, Run-off road mitigation, Cross traffic alert with auto brake, seats with reduced the risk of whiplash injury, airbags and child safety.
The C40 Recharge is the second fully electric Volvo model, one of the promises that came true to create a greener world in the last few years. In fact Volvo's current obiective is to sell only pure electric cars by 2030.
“We always aim to be a leader in safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “That means we adhere to strict safety standards in all of our cars, many of which we helped establish over time. No matter which Volvo you choose, you and your loved ones will drive one of the safest cars on the market.”
There are many reasons why Volvo cars are considered some of the safest on the road today. Since 1959, when they introduced for the first time the three-point safety-belts, Volvo has constantly researched, invested and improved the way humans are protected in their cars while driving.
Starting with the body, made from hot-formed boron steel - the strongest automotive steel available today, and ending with features like Blind spot information system, Lane keeping aid, Active high beam control, Driver alert control or City safety, the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge also built its story around human safety.
Recently, the C40 Recharge stepped on the podium, making the whole family proud with the five-star Euro NCAP prize. The strengths that received valuable recognition were the driver assist systems and occupant safety. Other systems to be mentioned are Collision avoidance, Run-off road mitigation, Cross traffic alert with auto brake, seats with reduced the risk of whiplash injury, airbags and child safety.
The C40 Recharge is the second fully electric Volvo model, one of the promises that came true to create a greener world in the last few years. In fact Volvo's current obiective is to sell only pure electric cars by 2030.
“We always aim to be a leader in safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “That means we adhere to strict safety standards in all of our cars, many of which we helped establish over time. No matter which Volvo you choose, you and your loved ones will drive one of the safest cars on the market.”