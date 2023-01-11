2024 Jaguar I-Pace Updates Include Restyled Front End, Base Spec Is £69,995

Made in Austria by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, the I-Pace rolled out in 2016 in the guise of a design study. The series-production version followed suit in 2018, when electric SUVs were a somewhat rare breed.
However, the I-Pace got outclassed rather fast. Jaguar updated it for 2020 with more driving range, although not good enough to steal customers away from the likes of the Tesla Model Y. The Leaping Cat of Coventry has updated its zero-emission crossover utility vehicle once again for 2024, and on this occasion, the improvements are far more stimulating.
For starters, the redesigned front grille is joined by front aperture blades in Atlas Grey. The body-color lower door finishers and rear aerodynamic diffusers also make a world of difference as far as the design is concerned. The black and silver kitty is now finished in black, and vehicles equipped with 22-inch wheels also sweeten the deal with a small tailgate spoiler.
Speaking of wheels, diamond-turned wheels are standard across the board. These updates are complemented by the so-called Black Pack, which adds cool-looking gloss black to the grille and window surrounds, mirror caps, and rear badging. The available contrast panoramic roof enables prospective customers to specify a black finish for the rear section of the roof. Prior to the 2024 model year, the rear section came in body color.
Satin paint finishes join the palette for 2024 in the guise of Eiger Grey and Carpathian Gray. Stepping inside the I-Pace, you’ll find Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment with cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Alexa voice control, Spotify, and what3words satellite navigation. Over-the-air updates also need to be highlighted, along with no fewer than four trim levels. The R-Dynamic S opens the list with a sticker price of £69,995 in the United Kingdom (make that $85,050 at current exchange rates). The U.S. configurator still doesn’t list the 2024 model, though.
Higher up the spectrum, Jaguar offers the R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, and 400 Sport. As implied, the 400 Sport is called this way after its peak horsepower, although it’s metric horsepower instead of mechanical ponies. Every other specification is also listed with 400 ps (395 hp), whereas peak torque is estimated at 696 Nm (around 513 pound-feet).
Gifted with dual-motor AWD regardless of specification, the 2024 model year Jaguar I-Pace needs 4.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour or 4.8 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour. The 90-kWh battery pack is rated at 470 kilometers or 292 miles on the WLTP. The EPA estimates aren’t currently available. From an 11-kW AC wall box charger, the all-electric feline can be juiced up with up to 53 kilometers or 33 miles of range per hour plugged in.
Going forward, Jaguar will become an electric-only automaker in 2025 according to Nick Collins, the executive director of Vehicle Programmes. Given that the XJ is already gone and the F-Type is on the chopping block as well, the British automaker definitely needs to work its magic ASAP.
