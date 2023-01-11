2024 Jaguar F-Type 75 Marks the End of the Sporty Cat, Starts at $89,900

Volkswagen has recently sounded the death knell for the up! GTI, the Renault Megane RS Ultime marks the French automaker’s final Renault Sport-branded car, and McLaren killed off the 720S. All of that happened in the past 24 hours, and Jaguar has joined this group with the F-Type 75.
Before anything, why 75? The Leaping Cat of Coventry is referring to the XK120, which rolled out in 1948 as the fastest series-production car of its era. Jaguar made sports cars before it, but under the SS moniker, which became a bit controversial for the Brits and Russkies after World War II.
Offered for one year only as a 2024 model, the F-Type 75 celebrates three quarters of a century of Jaguar sports cars. Two flavors can be ordered in the United States of America, starting with the 75 at $89,900 excluding the $1,275 destination charge. R 75 is the name given to the more powerful variant, which costs $113,000 at the very least. Convertible options are currently priced in the U.S.A. from $91,900 and $115,000, respectively.
Below these anniversary editions, the most basic of specifications is the R-Dynamic at $77,900 sans taxes and extras. Both the R-Dynamic and 75 rely on a DOHC supercharged V8 with a displacement of 5.0 liters. Jaguar says that it makes 450 horsepower in the attached press release, but once you get on the configurator, peak output somehow drops to 444 ponies.
The reason? Jaguar has a problem differentiating between metric and mechanical horsepower. In terms of peak torque, look forward to 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) for the lesser specifications and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) for the R 75. In terms of drivetrain choices, the R-Dynamic is rocking rear-wheel drive, whereas the 75 and R 75 come with all-wheel drive. Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) takes as little as 3.5 seconds for the latter specification, while maximum speed is electronically limited to 186 miles per hour (make that 300 kilometers per hour).
All trims feature an eight-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF, the long-running 8HP that still is the best automatic in the business. In terms of standard equipment, you’re getting a lot of stuff, that’s for sure! Prospective customers of the R-Dynamic are treated to a Meridian sound system, 12-way heated electric memory front seats, Ebony leather and suedecloth seats, an Ebony interior, and 20-inch wheels in gloss silver.
Stepping up to the 75 gets you different wheels in gloss black, Ebony Windsor leather upholstery and Light Oyster stitching, an Ebony interior, heated and cooled seats, an extended leather upgrade, the Interior Black Pack, and premium cabin lighting. Last but certainly not least, the 567-horsepower R 75 builds on its lesser sibling with the addition of fancier bi-tone wheels, red brake calipers, as well as an Ebony suedecloth headliner.
