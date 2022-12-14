2024 Jaguar F-Pace Range Will Be Simpler, P400e Adds 20% More EV Range (WLTP)

The F-Pace compact luxury crossover SUV by Jaguar is in quite a hurry to show all the 2024 model year goodies, most of them revolving around the P400e PHEV variant, of course.
According to the British automaker, Jaguar’s F-Pace is now more compelling than ever with richer specifications, a simplified line-up, more range for the P400e plug-in electric hybrid, and enhanced infotainment. As such, thanks to an updated battery pack, the PHEV version has up to 40 miles/64 km (WLTP) of zero-emissions range, up 20% compared to its predecessor.
The PHEV flagship achieves that with the help of a larger lithium-ion battery pack that has nine modules instead of eight, so the energy storage capacity to 19.2 kWh and the electric-only range from up to 33miles (53 km) to a maximum of 40miles (64 km). Naturally, CO2 emissions are down, and fuel efficiency is up, now from 37g/km and up to 176.6 mpg (1.6 liters/100km), respectively.
The other technical specs for the F-Pace P400e (404 ps/398 hp) include a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in five seconds, as well as 7 kW (AC) and 35 kW (DC) recharging capabilities. At home, going to 100% SoC takes two and a half hours, while fast charging raises the battery to 80% SoC (state of charge) in as little as half an hour.
From now on, all international F-Pace customers will see a streamlined range after the disappearance of non-R-Dynamic models. Additionally, all versions get a standard TFT Digital Driver Display, 19-inch (and up) wheel designs, plus the R-Dynamic HSE grade has an Ebony Suedecloth headliner. Also, the Pivi Pro infotainment system is now standard, packing Alexa voice control, what3words navigation, and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.
Last, but not least, an additional Gloss Black finish for exterior elements comes standard from the R-Dynamic SE upward, including on the 550-ps (542 hp) high-performance SVR flagship. Additionally, the simpler 2024MY range only has the R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT, P400e, and SVR models to choose from.
