This 1967 Jaguar E-Type Needs a Complete Restoration to Return It to Its Former Glory

Dubbed by Enzo Ferrari “the most beautiful car ever made,” the Jaguar E-Type marked the beginning of a period of major change for the Big Cat. Designed to replace the rather outdated XK range, the car made its first appearance in front of the public at the 1961 Geneva Auto Salon.
It quickly became popular with fans all over the world due to its alluring design and remarkable performance, and big names in Hollywood were also charmed by this engineering masterpiece, including Steve McQueen and Frank Sinatra.
The E-Type’s production ran between 1961 and 1968, and it was powered by the 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine from the Jaguar XK150S, coupled to a four-speed manual transmission. The mill made 265 hp (269 ps) at 5400 rpm, with a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph), which was quite an impressive figure for the time.
Owning a Jaguar E-Type today is akin to owning a piece of history, with the model rightly seen as a blue chip classic. An example of the Jaguar E-Type is now up for sale on eBay with a $42,500 asking price, which is considered rather cheap by E-Type standards. But that’s because the car is in need of a full restoration, presented as a “complete, matching numbers restoration project.”
It is a 1967 Series 1 unit in coupe incarnation (or FHC – Fixed Head Coupe), which, according to the listing, is offered with the original engine and transmission. However, because the floors, sills, and rear wheel arches bear visible signs of the passage of time, the sale also includes replacement body panels by Martin Robey panels.
When new, the car originally came in Opalescent Golden Sand livery with a black leather interior.
The seller does not mention if the engine starts and runs properly, so the restoration might need to extend to more than just metalwork. If you’re interested in a purchase, make sure to ask more questions in this regard.
The Jaguar E-Type is currently parked at Team CJ Works, an Austin, Texas-based car shop specializing in the restoration of Jaguars, Aston Martins, Ferraris, and more.
The E-Type’s production ran between 1961 and 1968, and it was powered by the 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine from the Jaguar XK150S, coupled to a four-speed manual transmission. The mill made 265 hp (269 ps) at 5400 rpm, with a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph), which was quite an impressive figure for the time.
Owning a Jaguar E-Type today is akin to owning a piece of history, with the model rightly seen as a blue chip classic. An example of the Jaguar E-Type is now up for sale on eBay with a $42,500 asking price, which is considered rather cheap by E-Type standards. But that’s because the car is in need of a full restoration, presented as a “complete, matching numbers restoration project.”
It is a 1967 Series 1 unit in coupe incarnation (or FHC – Fixed Head Coupe), which, according to the listing, is offered with the original engine and transmission. However, because the floors, sills, and rear wheel arches bear visible signs of the passage of time, the sale also includes replacement body panels by Martin Robey panels.
When new, the car originally came in Opalescent Golden Sand livery with a black leather interior.
The seller does not mention if the engine starts and runs properly, so the restoration might need to extend to more than just metalwork. If you’re interested in a purchase, make sure to ask more questions in this regard.
The Jaguar E-Type is currently parked at Team CJ Works, an Austin, Texas-based car shop specializing in the restoration of Jaguars, Aston Martins, Ferraris, and more.