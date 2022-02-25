Ready for Restoration: 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Starts and Runs, Original Engine Inside

Chevrolet’s Corvette was, is, and will definitely continue to be one of the most sought-after cars in the restoration business, and it all happens for obvious reasons we’re not going to discuss today.
The 1972 model, in particular, isn’t exactly the Corvette that everybody is drooling over, but on the other hand, it’s not something you wouldn’t want to own anyway.
Especially if it’s a convertible, that is, as Chevrolet produced only a little over 6,500 such units for this model year. The coupe accounted for nearly 20,500 units out of the total 27,000 Vettes built in 1972.
The Corvette we have here looks to be a very solid restoration candidate, especially as it doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems that project cars come with.
For example, the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, and what’s more, the car continues to be powered by the original engine and transmission. The V8 under the hood starts and runs properly, so in theory, it’s ready for restoration, with the focus to be directed to metalwork.
And speaking of metalwork, the paint you see on the Vette right now is not the original one. eBay seller productionoffroad hasn’t provided any additional information in this regard, but any potential buyer should be able to figure out more on this front with a visual inspection of the car.
Parked in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the Corvette has already attracted plenty of bids, and of course, this isn’t by any means surprising given its current solid shape. The top bid at the time of writing is getting close to $6,000, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
Nobody knows for sure how high the bidding must go to trigger the reserve, but with 6 days remaining until the auction is set to end, there’s a chance the price will increase significantly anyway.
Especially if it’s a convertible, that is, as Chevrolet produced only a little over 6,500 such units for this model year. The coupe accounted for nearly 20,500 units out of the total 27,000 Vettes built in 1972.
The Corvette we have here looks to be a very solid restoration candidate, especially as it doesn’t seem to exhibit the typical problems that project cars come with.
For example, the rust doesn’t seem to be a concern this time, and what’s more, the car continues to be powered by the original engine and transmission. The V8 under the hood starts and runs properly, so in theory, it’s ready for restoration, with the focus to be directed to metalwork.
And speaking of metalwork, the paint you see on the Vette right now is not the original one. eBay seller productionoffroad hasn’t provided any additional information in this regard, but any potential buyer should be able to figure out more on this front with a visual inspection of the car.
Parked in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the Corvette has already attracted plenty of bids, and of course, this isn’t by any means surprising given its current solid shape. The top bid at the time of writing is getting close to $6,000, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
Nobody knows for sure how high the bidding must go to trigger the reserve, but with 6 days remaining until the auction is set to end, there’s a chance the price will increase significantly anyway.