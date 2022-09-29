Cheap 1966 E-Type Jaguar S1 Hides a Potentially Expensive Secret, Massive Oil Leaks Below

Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. And for Tyler Hoover, winning comes once in a while (in the form of a cheap car with zero issues). If you’ve been following our stories, the car prospector has been enjoying a streak of luck after purchasing perhaps the cheapest Ferrari 599 GTB and one of the cleanest Cadillac CTS-V wagons for $30,000.
Ask any casino worker, and they’ll tell you; after some time, everyone’s luck runs out, and they’ll have to lose to the house.
Remember the cheap Jaguar E-Type S1 Hoover bought for $69,696 with only 73,000 miles (117,482 kilometers) on the dash? The one that came with many goodies in the trunk, including vintage service manuals, magazines, books, and handwritten service records from 1966?
Well, apart from being a bounty of luck for the new owner, it’s hiding a nasty secret underneath. If all that glitters isn’t gold had a meaning, this cheap Jaguar E-Type S1 is a good example.
After taking delivery of his cheap classic Jaguar, Hoover did what any rational thinking human being would have done. He took the car to a trusted mechanic for an inspection service. Everything thing checked out, and he was blown away.
He proceeded to do some hard driving, perhaps to celebrate his outstanding achievement. But as he made the last turn into his neighborhood, he noticed something sinister. His oil pressure was dipping. He topped up the oil several times but soon realized the E-Type Jag was dumping a lot of oil.
“ I added four quarts, drove some more, and now it is dumping and dumping and dumping oil out of what I think is the rear main seal, which is pretty much a million-dollar wound. So the party is over a little early,” Hoover said on his drive back to his trusted mechanic.
After a second inspection, they discovered the rear main seal had a massive leak. His mechanic thinks it is a $2,000 fix but still needs to do some research. He’s not experienced working on old British cars.
For now, the old roadster is running on car diapers to slow down the massive oil leaks. Hoover’s got his fingers crossed. It could potentially be an expensive fix.
