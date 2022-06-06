One-Off 1965 Jaguar E-Type Restomod From Jaguar Classic Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

Enzo Ferrari said the Jaguar E-Type is the most beautiful car ever made. Beauty is completely subjective, but looking at the Series I E-Type, this fellow clearly stands out as one of the most beautiful cars ever made.
The one-off example we’ll be covering today was commissioned by a customer who fancied a roadster from the year he was born. After making its public debut at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the 1965 model in the photo gallery has been detailed by Jaguar Classic for us mere mortals.
Among the client’s very specific requirements, the deep metallic blue paintwork takes inspiration from the blue of the Union Jack. Hop inside, and you’ll find plush-looking leather dyed in a shade of red that most of us associate with British pillar boxes. Finished using traditional methods at the Jaguar Classic Works trim shop, the upholstery is complemented by aluminum for the instrument panel’s fascia and black leather for the dash.
In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, the factory-issue powerplant was replaced by a slightly larger engine. Instead of 4.2 liters, the 4.7-liter mill of the classy-looking restomod is connected to a five-speed manual developed by Jaguar Classic rather than the original four-speeder.
Uprated suspension componentry ensures a more comfortable ride and more confident handling in the twisties. Wider wheels, wider tires, and uprated brakes also need to be mentioned, along with a throatier exhaust system.
The one-of-one build isn’t all that old school, though. A touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity brings this blast from the past into the 21st century, and the LED exterior lights are better suited for driving at night than the period-correct bulbs.
“I wanted an E-type that could be relied upon for daily driving and be comfortable on grand tours while remaining authentic to the original. I’m blown away by the results,” said the owner. “You sense the history and knowledge when you enter Jaguar Classic Works, and even after several visits, I still get excited to be in the building. I’m so proud of the car the passionate team there has created, and I’m privileged to be part of its story.”
