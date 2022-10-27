Jaguar and United Airlines Launch First Electric Gate-to-Gate Airport Transfer in the U.S.

Jaguar's North American branch and United Airlines have teamed up for the U.S.'s first gate-to-gate airport transfer service that is powered by an all-electric fleet. It starts at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and will be available for select MileagePlus Premier members.
The idea is that these customers will be chauffeured from the gate to the aircraft in the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace HSE, and vice versa will happen once they return. The service will be expanded to several United hubs in the U.S. by the end of this year.
According to the British marque and United, these vehicles will make an estimated 60 trips per day, with over 1,000 passengers being chauffeured from gate to aircraft and back. The service will soon be introduced in Denver, New York's Newark United Hub, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Houston.
The ground transfer service is meant for customers who have tight connections at the air carrier's U.S. hub airports, and is designed to be a surprise benefit for select Premier MileagePlus members.
In other words, you cannot schedule this, but it is something that is granted by the airline to select passengers upon landing at the airport, where they will be greeted by a specialized Premier Services agent.
If you are in this situation, you should know that the United Airlines agent in question will accompany you to the vehicle on the tarmac, drive to the connecting flight, and then guide you to the stairway that leads to your connecting flight.
The performance SUV has five seats, but the transfer in question usually takes a couple of minutes or so when done directly on the tarmac. The advantage is that you no longer have to stroll through the airport, find the right gate, and then stay in line. The latter part was not done anyway, as passengers who are Premier MileagePlus members are eligible for priority boarding.
Those who have missed a connecting flight or have experienced the unpleasant run from one gate to another during a transfer will understand why this is such a welcome surprise when it is offered to a passenger.
