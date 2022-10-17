Get Ready to Meet “Midnight,” United Airlines’ Future Air Taxi

Exciting news in the urban air mobility (UAM) sector – in just a few weeks, one of the most highly-anticipated eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) will be officially introduced at an open house event. United Airlines and Stellantis are the big names that will be attending, confirming the high expectations for this new air taxi.
Only a few months ago, United Airlines was announcing a serious $10 million payment for 100 eVTOLs that would be delivered soon. There are many eVTOL models out there, but this is probably the only one with an automotive partner of this caliber, as Stellantis was involved in the prototype development since the beginning. And this partnership certainly helped Archer Aviation reach this point, where it’s gearing up to kick start production.
Officially named Midnight, Archer’s first production eVTOL will be unveiled soon, at an open house event, where Stellantis and United will also be attending. According to the manufacturer, that’s when more details about specifications, performance, and the proprietary electric powertrain system will also be revealed. But the best part is that the full-scale demonstrator will also take to the sky, from Archer’s flight test facility, for everyone at the event to see.
For now, we know that Midnight can seat four passengers, plus the pilot, boasting a payload of over 1,000 lbs (453 kg) and that it has a 10-minute charging turnaround for the projected flights. Fitted with 12 motors, it’s said to be able to hit 150 mph (241 kph) while still being 100 times quieter than conventional helicopters.
Until now, only details about the full-scale demonstrator called the Maker had been presented. Following the completion of what’s known as the PDR (preliminary design review) the first production aircraft is well on its way to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification.
The Midnight eVTOL will be unveiled on November 16, and that’s when we’ll know more about what to expect from United Airlines’ future air taxis.
