Delta and Joby Team Up to Offer Premium Home-to-Airport Transportation via Air Taxi

More on this:

1 Joby Extends Its Contract With the Department of Defense, Increases Its Value by $45M

2 Joby Aims to Bring Its SUV-Like Air Taxi to the UK, Has Applied for Certification

3 Joby Receives FAA Certification, Approved to Run Air Taxi Services Commercially

4 Joby's Second Pre-Production Air Taxi Prototype Gets Back in the Sky for More Test Flights

5 Californian eVTOL Manufacturer Will Offer State-of-the-Art Air Taxi Pilot Training