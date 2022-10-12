Delta and Joby Team Up to Offer Premium Home-to-Airport Transportation via Air Taxi

More and more airlines are teaming up with eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developers and Delta just joined the trend, announcing a partnership with Joby Aviation.
According to the multi-year agreement signed between Joby and the U.S.-based airline company, the latter will offer premium, home-to-airport transportation services to its customers, using Joby’s flying car. Delta already made an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby Aviation and might invest up to $200 million in total, as significant milestones are achieved by both parties involved.
The two companies plan to work on creating a premium experience for Delta customers, offering seamless booking, and simplified and time-efficient transit. As specified by Joby, the partnership will be “mutually exclusive across the United Kingdom and the United States for five years following commercial launch, with the potential to extend that period”.
As per the agreement, Delta customers who travel through Los Angeles and New York will be offered convenient, short-range journeys to and from city airports via Joby’s eVTOL aircraft. They will be able to reserve a seat in the zero-emission flying machine when booking their Delta flight.
Joby’s quiet and sustainable aircraft has completed over 1,000 test flights to date, demonstrating its impressive range, speed, altitude, and low noise profile. Earlier this year, the company received its Part 135 Air Carrier Certification required to operate an on-demand air taxi service.
As for the eVTOL aircraft, it is a five-seater that can transport four passengers and one pilot. Joby’s electric air taxi boasts impressive speeds of up to 200 mph (322 kph) and ranges of up to 150 miles (241 km) per charge. Tests conducted in collaboration with NASA show that the aircraft has a noise level below 65 dBA during take-off and landing, which is the equivalent of a normal conversation. As for the noise level registered during flight, it is even lower, at just 45 dBA, with the eVTOL flying at a speed of 115 mph (185 kph) and an altitude of 1,640 ft (500 m).
Joby plans to launch commercial services in 2024.
