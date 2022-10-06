Volocopter's Air Taxi Completes Crewed Test Flight at the First Vertiport in Italy

German startup Volocopter successfully completed a crewed electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) test flight in Italy. On October 6th, its electric Volocopter 2X prototype took off from the first fully functional Italian vertiport. The flight marks another step towards implementing the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) routes between Fiumicino airport and Rome city center by the end of 2024.
The aircraft soared to the skies from the AAM testing vertiport on Thursday morning. This test flight took place one year after Volocopter presented its first eVTOL prototype in Italy. Over the past year, considerable improvements have been made in aircraft technology. Furthermore, there has been significant progress on the design of the vertiport, as well as the regulations required to enable the first eVTOL flights between Fiumicino Airport and Rome.
Onlookers were treated to an incredible sight today. The test pilot flew the air taxi along a "figure 8" flight path at a speed of 40 kph (25 mph). The aircraft also climbed at an altitude of around 40 meters (131 ft).
According to Volocopter, the vertiport was built to host different tests for both flight and ground operations. Also, it includes an electric system that allows testing of different charging technologies for eVTOLs. The vertiport infrastructure takes about 5,500 sq meters (1,800 sq ft), and it has been developed to ensure compatibility with the air taxis that would be approved in the following years.
It has a landing and takeoff zone, a parking area, a covered hangar, several rooms, a warehouse, and a battery charging area. Of course, there's still a long way until we're going to see eVTOLs flying above our heads. But companies like Volocopter are striving to make that a reality. Today's milestone demonstrates the potential of urban air mobility (UAM) as a personal transportation option.
"Today's event represents a significant milestone in our path as pioneers in testing and implementing Advanced Air Mobility in Italy, and in playing our part in making urban transports increasingly sustainable and seamless," said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma.
