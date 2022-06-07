Volocopter's Fixed-Wing Flying Taxi, the VoloConnect, Completes Maiden Flight

More and more companies are preparing to kick off urban air mobility (UAM) operations. One of them is German-based Volocopter, which is making great strides to turn air taxis into reality. Recently, the company announced that its Voloconnect electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft successfully completed its first flight.
Volocopter started testing its first eVTOL back in 2011. Since then, it has conducted over 1,000 test flights and has created several prototypes that it hopes one day will be able to transport passengers from point A to point B in a record time.
Last year, the company added the VoloConnect to its growing UAM aircraft family, which includes the VoloCity and VoloDrone. It's a fixed-wing aircraft with six electric motors and rotors and two propulsion fans. The eVTOL is capable of carrying up to four people, and it can fly further and faster than any previous Volocopter aircraft. With a range of more than 60 miles (95 km), the four-seater will be able to transport passengers from Burbank to Huntington Beach, for example, flying at speeds that exceed 155 mph (249 kph).
Currently, the prototype is undergoing a series of tests that ensure each one of its systems works accordingly. During this testing phase, the aircraft has to perform low-speed, transition, and high-speed flights, as well as engine failure tests for automated and eventual autonomous flights.
After just 17 months in development, the VoloConnect successfully completed its maiden flight last month. According to Volocopter, the aircraft stayed in the air for two minutes and 14 seconds, and it performed several maneuvers.
During its three test flights, some of its capabilities were verified in real-world conditions, including its ability to fly forward at 40 mph (64 kph) speeds and sideward at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph). As part of this flight test program, the performance envelope will be gradually opened over the next few weeks.
With its first flight completed, the aircraft is one step closer to certification. The company hopes that VoloConnect will enter service in 2026, while the two-seater VoloCity, is expected to hit the market in 2024.
