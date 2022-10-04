Wisk Aero Unveils Its 6th Generation Air Taxi, Says Is the Most Advanced in the World

Back in August, eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer Wisk Aero let the world know that it will soon reveal its sixth generation air taxi. That moment just arrived, with the air mobility company boasting of it being the “most advanced in the world”.
Wisk established a reputation as a pioneer in the air taxi industry. In 2017 it became the first company in the United States to fly an autonomous, all-electric VTOL air taxi designed for passenger use. Multiple aircraft generations have been developed since Wisk was founded twelve years ago, and now the manufacturer just unveiled its 6h Generation, which says it is the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) of an autonomous eVTOL.
Advertised as the most advanced air taxi in the world, Generation 6 comes with a simplified design compared to previous versions. It is focused on safety and comfort, consisting of fully redundant systems and fewer moving parts. The new eVTOL features Wisk’s proprietary 12-propeller design, improved propulsion systems, extended booms, and increased size and number of propeller blades for better stability and a reduced overall noise footprint.
With comfort being another main priority, the autonomous aircraft comes with a more spacious passenger cabin and an automotive-inspired interior design. There are four seats inside Wisk’s new air taxi and plenty of space for baggage. In addition, passengers benefit from productivity features such as wifi and free charging of their devices.
As for the performance features of the Wisk 6th Generation air taxi, the eVTOL has a cruising speed of 120 knots (138 mph/222 kph). It can fly at altitudes between 2,500 ft and 4,000 ft (762 m and 1,219 m) and offers ranges of 90 miles (144 km) with reserves.
Wisk Aero doesn’t mention when it plans to launch its air taxi operations, but it does specify that its eVTOL aircraft is designed to serve anyone, with a price target of $3 per passenger per mile.
The video below will tell you more about Wisk’s new air taxi.
