Wisk Aero Unveils Its 6th Generation Air Taxi, Says Is the Most Advanced in the World

More on this:

1 Japanese eVTOL Developer SkyDrive Unveils New Flying Car Model. Meet the SD-05 Two-Seater

2 One of the Most Promising U.S. eVTOL Developers Bites the Dust Unexpectedly

3 Wisk Aero Closer to Revealing Its Sixth-Generation eVTOL This Year

4 Wisk Aero's Electric Air Taxi is planning to Conquer the Skies of Australia

5 Wisk and Skyports Join Forces for Autonomous Air Taxi Operations in the U.S.