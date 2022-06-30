Here's How Volocopter's First-of-Its-Kind Operating System for Urban Air Mobility Works

In order for this urban air mobility (UAM) to work, we have to have a holistic approach to the whole thing. Developing safe and reliable aircraft that can take us where we want to go in a faster and more convenient way is not enough. We also have to come up with a smart way to manage everything that’s going on in the sky. That is exactly what German eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer Volocopter is proposing and is now offering a video explanation of its entire ecosystem.

7 photos