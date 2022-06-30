Gordon Murray Group Announces New Technology Division, Two Electric SUVs in Development

The Gordon Murray Group will establish a new Technology Division, meant to further grow the business and add to its success. In charge of the new division will be Professor Gordon Murray himself (former Group CEO), as he will oversee all product development and design.
What this means is that the Gordon Murray Group now boasts two major divisions in Gordon Murray Automotive and the new Gordon Murray Technology. The latter is made up of Gordon Murray Design and Gordon Murray Electronics, and the first order of business will be to finish development of two advanced fully electric SUVs, one of which will be for a major carmaker.
“The company is growing from strength to strength to strength and we have had unprecedented expansion since 2020. This announcement and the streamlining of our business is testament to that, as we are intent on continuing and amplifying that success with further growth,” said the group’s executive chairman, Professor Gordon Murray.
“Gordon Murray Automotive is in a strong position. Our world-beating supercars, the T.50, T.50s track car and recently announced T.33 are already sold out. The T.50, especially, is in the final stages of development and will be in the hands of its first customers soon and there is a lot more exciting news to come.”
For those of you who don’t know much about the T.33, here’s a quick recap: they cost $1.86 million a pop and produce 607 hp and 332 lb-ft (451 Nm) of torque. If you think that’s not a lot, keep in mind that it weighs no more than 2,403 lbs (1,090 kg), resulting in a truly awesome power-to-weight ratio of 558.9 hp / ton.
“There are innovative projects already in the pipeline and we have plans to further increase our influence on global vehicle development and transformative manufacturing processes with the latest incarnation of iStream,” added the former company CEO.
“People will reconsider what electric vehicles are capable of and I am looking forward to personally overseeing these fascinating projects.”
