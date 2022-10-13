Plana Aero Is Getting One Step Closer to Developing Its Hybrid-Electric VTOL Air Taxi

VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft have taken the world by storm, with more and more companies worldwide deeming these flying machines as the future of urban mobility. One of those trying to make room in this blossoming market is Plana Aero, which just got one step closer to developing its hybrid-electric air taxi.
Plana is based in Korea, a country that is no stranger to AAM (advanced air mobility). Numerous VTOL developers are working on bringing their sustainable aircraft in the area and transforming urban transportation, with Volocopter, Jaunt Air Mobility, and Joby Aviation being just a few of the many.
All of the aforementioned have one more competitor to worry about, as Plana is assiduously working on putting its VTOL in the sky. The company recently announced that it successfully completed a pre-series A funding round, managing to obtain around $9 million. Plana now has a total of approximately $10 raised and plans to pour the money into the development of a 700 kg (1,543 lb)-class half-scale aircraft prototype that it intends to build next year.
The list of inventors willing to support Plana’s vision includes names such as Schmidt, DSC Investment, Shinhan Asset Management, FuturePlay, Industrial Bank of Korea, Dt&Investment, Xenoholdings Asia, and Kibo Technology Fund.
According to Naver, Plana’s hybrid VTOL will have a capacity of up to seven people (one pilot and four to six passengers). The aircraft will offer ranges of up to 500 km (310 miles), will fly at a cruising speed of approximately 300 kph (186 mph), and will be able to reach a top speed of 350 kph (217 mph).
Plana hopes to have a demonstration aircraft ready in 2024, with the mass production of its hybrid VTOL being scheduled to start in 2028.
You can take a closer look at the Plana design below.
