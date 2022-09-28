Japanese eVTOL Developer SkyDrive Unveils New Flying Car Model. Meet the SD-05 Two-Seater

After introducing its SD-03 flying car to the world two years ago, Japanese air mobility company SkyDrive kicks it up a notch and is back with another model: the SD-05. This one is a two-seater designed for commercial operations.
VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft will be the automobiles of tomorrow, designed to assist us in all our daily routines. At least that’s what SkyDrive has in mind when it designs its flying cars, boasting they “give wings to daily travel”. When it was unveiled in 2020, the company’s first model, the SD-03, was described as the world’s smallest eVTOL aircraft, measuring 4m (13 ft) in length and width, and 2m (6.5 ft) in height. It was designed as a one-seater and, when parked, it takes up the space of two cars.
Its successor, the SD-05, is a slightly bigger model, with a capacity of two people. It is suitable for air taxi operations and other applications such as emergency medical services, and more. Operated by a driver-pilot, the stability of the flying car is secured with the assistance of a computer-controlled flight system, as explained by SkyDrive.
In terms of exterior design, SkyDrive describes the airframe of its eVTOL as an aerodynamic one, featuring horizontal and vertical tails for added stability in flight. Over 1,000 flight tests were supposedly conducted during its development process. The 12 motor-propeller units are located at the top corners of the airframe.
With the SD-05 being a work in progress, we don’t have most of the specs just yet, as they are subject to change. What we do know is that the SD-05 is a short-range aircraft designed to travel for approximately 10 km (6 miles) on a charge, at a maximum cruise of 100 kph (62 mph).
SkyDrive is now in the process of getting a type certificate for its new SD-05 from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Its plan is to be able to make both of its flying cars operational in time for the World Exposition Osaka, Kansai, (Japan), which will take place in 2025.
