United Airlines Makes $10M Deposit for 100 Units of Archer's eVTOL Aircraft

Last summer, California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft developer, Archer, unveiled the Maker, a two-passenger flying machine that claims to be 100 times quieter than a helicopter. Now, the company proudly announces that it’s received a $10 million deposit from United Airlines for 100 units of the aircraft.
United Airlines agreed to buy the 100 units last year but has only now made the pre-delivery payment for them, marking an important milestone in Archer’s commercialization process and validating its achievements to date. The deposit is also a vote of confidence for the manufacturer.
For United Airlines, the prepayment is clear proof of commitment to the eVTOL technology. At the same time, it is an important step taken in its journey to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, with this technology significantly reducing the impact of climate change. Moreover, the new urban air mobility solution brings to the table more comfort, convenience, and efficiency during city commutes across the globe.
Archer and United Airlines also formed a Joint eVTOL Advisory Committee recently, making it easier for both parties to work closely on different eVTOL aspects such as operational matters and maintenance.
The production version of the Maker recently went through its PDR (Preliminary Design Review) phase, in which Archer meticulously reviewed the eVTOL’s design to make sure it meets all the manufacturing requirements and it is feasible for regulatory compliance and viable to bring to market. The aircraft is also being put through constant test flights, with Archer hoping to expand to full transition flight by the end of this year.
Designed for short-range trips, the Maker can carry two passengers and offers ranges of 20 to 40 miles (32 to 64 km), boasting of being able to make up to 40 trips per day. It has 12 rotors and can fly at speeds of up to 150 mph (340 kph).
Archer hopes for the Maker to become operational in 2024.
