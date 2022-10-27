Rieju Updates Its Electric Scooter Range With Two New Sporty Models

Rieju is a Spanish motorcycle manufacturer that started in 1934 by producing bicycle accessories. In 1945, it released its first product, a bicycle with a 38cc 4T auxiliary engine. Fast-forward to the present day, the company managed to evolve and develop a wide range of motorcycles, bikes, and EVs. The brand entered the electric scooter market with the distinctively styled Nuuk in 2021; now, it has announced another two-wheeler.
I’m talking about the E-City electric scooter. It features a design similar to a conventional scooter, with a sporty style. Specifically, it boasts angular lines, a flat floor, and small wheels. Moreover, a small screen helps protect you against the wind.
With a 1,308 mm (51.5-inch) wheelbase and a low weight of 90 kg. (198 lbs.), the E-City was developed with comfort and maneuverability in mind. Its body sits on a tubular steel frame supported by an aluminum alloy swingarm. Other notable structural elements are the dual gas shock absorbers, a 33 mm (1.3-inch) hydraulic telescopic fork, and 12-inch (1 foot) rims.
The E-City comes in two versions – a 1.2 kW one, comparable to a 50cc scooter, and a bit more powerful 3 kW, comparable to a 125cc scooter. The only difference is in performance, as they feature the same parts and design.
The E-City scooter comes with a Bosch motor with a FOC (Field Oriented Control) controller in the back wheel. The 1.2 kW variant outputs 110 Nm (81 ft-lbs.) of torque and 1.9 kW of nominal power, and it can reach a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). The 3 kW scooter can produce 147 Nm (108 ft-lbs.) of torque and ride up to 75 kph (47 mph).
The battery setup depends on which E-City version you choose. The lesser-powered scooter is sold with either one or two removable 1,560 Wh batteries, while the 125cc comparable version comes standard with two 2100 Wh batteries.
You have three riding modes to choose from – Eco, Dynamic, and Sport. When using Eco, each battery will provide around 70 km (43 miles) of range. You’ll be able to cycle through them using the digital LCD, which also shows your speed, odometer, battery charge, and others. Another notable detail is full LED lighting, front, and back.
Regarding pricing and availability, the Rieju E-city scooter has a base price of €3,299 ($3,313) for the single-battery 50cc equivalent model and €4,019 ($4,037) for the dual battery version. If you’re interested in the more powerful version, it retails for €5,529 ($5,553). You can choose between black and white colors.
With a 1,308 mm (51.5-inch) wheelbase and a low weight of 90 kg. (198 lbs.), the E-City was developed with comfort and maneuverability in mind. Its body sits on a tubular steel frame supported by an aluminum alloy swingarm. Other notable structural elements are the dual gas shock absorbers, a 33 mm (1.3-inch) hydraulic telescopic fork, and 12-inch (1 foot) rims.
The E-City comes in two versions – a 1.2 kW one, comparable to a 50cc scooter, and a bit more powerful 3 kW, comparable to a 125cc scooter. The only difference is in performance, as they feature the same parts and design.
The E-City scooter comes with a Bosch motor with a FOC (Field Oriented Control) controller in the back wheel. The 1.2 kW variant outputs 110 Nm (81 ft-lbs.) of torque and 1.9 kW of nominal power, and it can reach a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). The 3 kW scooter can produce 147 Nm (108 ft-lbs.) of torque and ride up to 75 kph (47 mph).
The battery setup depends on which E-City version you choose. The lesser-powered scooter is sold with either one or two removable 1,560 Wh batteries, while the 125cc comparable version comes standard with two 2100 Wh batteries.
You have three riding modes to choose from – Eco, Dynamic, and Sport. When using Eco, each battery will provide around 70 km (43 miles) of range. You’ll be able to cycle through them using the digital LCD, which also shows your speed, odometer, battery charge, and others. Another notable detail is full LED lighting, front, and back.
Regarding pricing and availability, the Rieju E-city scooter has a base price of €3,299 ($3,313) for the single-battery 50cc equivalent model and €4,019 ($4,037) for the dual battery version. If you’re interested in the more powerful version, it retails for €5,529 ($5,553). You can choose between black and white colors.