autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

United Airlines Sets Another Record With the Purchase of 100 Hydrogen-Electric Motors

Home > News > Aviation
14 Dec 2021, 05:33 UTC ·
It’s no wonder that United was named “Eco-Airline of the Year” for the third time this year. It’s one of the few airlines to partner with several innovative aviation companies, in order to tackle the CO2 emissions issues from multiple angles. One of these is the use of hydrogen-electric motors for its premium aircraft.
United agreed to purchase 100 hydrogen-electric motors developed by ZeroAvia 7 photos
ZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept AircraftZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept AircraftZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept AircraftZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept AircraftZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept AircraftZeroAvia Hydrogen-Electric Concept Aircraft
Earlier this year, United Airlines set two important records in the industry. It signed the biggest SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) purchase agreement in the history of aviation, adding up to hundreds of millions of gallons, from Alder Fuels and Fulcrum BioEnergy. At the beginning of this month, it wrote history once again, by flying the first SAF-powered aircraft with passengers on board, from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

Now, United hit another milestone, becoming the largest airline to invest in hydrogen-electric motors for regional aircraft. By becoming one of the major investors in ZeroAvia, a company that specializes in hydrogen solutions for aviation, United agreed to purchase 50 of its ZA2000-RJ, with an option for 50 more.

The 2-5 MW zero-emission powertrain system will be used in pairs, so this purchase agreement will be enough to provide hydrogen-electric motors for up to 50 twin-engine aircraft. The ZA2000-RJ will be used as a retrofit solution for existing aircraft, including United’s CRJ-550, which is the only 50-seater packed with premium amenities and first class services. If it can also become emissions-free, through the integration of a hybrid-electric system, this premium regional aircraft is set to become even more popular.

The first United Express aircraft powered by ZeroAvia’s hydrogen system are expected to enter service by 2028. Until then, ZeroAvia will continue with its other big plans. The first one to be certified will be a 10 to 20 seat aircraft, with a 500-mile (804.6 km) range, followed by a 40-80 seat aircraft, in 2026. The regional jets operated by United and its partners will be the largest versions of hydrogen-electric airplanes, coming in 2028.

Other major investors in ZeroAvia are Alaska Air Group, Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, and Shell Ventures.
hydrogen electric aircraft sustainability United Airlines ZeroAvia
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories