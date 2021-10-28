First-Ever Hydrogen-Electric Flight Between London and Rotterdam Coming Up in 2024

Most of the major names in the aerospace industry agree on the fact that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is the short-term solution for green aviation, while hydrogen is the long-term answer, but it looks like a startup will be the first to actually fly a hydrogen-electric commercial airplane.
In just three years, passengers will be able to fly between the UK and the Netherlands on board a hydrogen-electric aircraft. ZeroAvia, based in the U.S. and the UK, has also established a legal entity in the Netherlands and is working together with the Royal Schiphol Group and Rotterdam The Hague Airport (RTHA), making this happen.
This pioneering aircraft will be a 19-seater, currently being developed by ZeroAvia, which will use hydrogen fuel cells to power its electric motors. The partnership’s objective is to launch the first zero-emission commercial flight between the UK and the Netherlands, which could also become the world’s first, if nobody beat them to the finish line until 2024.
ZeroAvia has been working on its hydrogen-electric aircraft for some time now, but this new milestone takes things to the next level, going from design and development to full commercialization.
To achieve that, the company will work with the Royal Schiphol Group to demonstrate hydrogen refueling operations, integration with airport infrastructure, and the requirements for regulation. The partners are also currently discussing choosing the best operator for the project's route with airlines.
Through this partnership, regular hydrogen-powered flights between London and Rotterdam could be introduced as soon as 2024. "Boarding a zero-emission flight from Rotterdam to London is only the beginning of green aviation,” said Ron Louwerse, CEO of RTHA.
Indeed, ZeroAvia has even bigger plans for the future. The 19-seater is expected to be followed by a larger aircraft (up to 80 seats) in 2026 and hydrogen-powered regional jets by 2028.
