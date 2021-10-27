XCELL Fuel Cell Concept Motorcycle With User-Defined Riding Posture Breaks Cover

Two-wheel vehicles are now changing and evolving perhaps faster than ever before, with ambitious startups all over the world ready to shake things up with disruptive designs and technologies. One of these companies is XIDEA, a Chinese brand that recently unveiled its latest motorcycle concept.
XIDEA is one of the many startups created by former employees of major companies in the automotive industry, who want to take a different approach and use their experience and knowledge to create something truly innovative. Founded in 2009, by specialists who came from the Honda Research Institute and other major companies, this motorcycle maker prides itself with having 80% of the staff directly involved in the design process.
The company’s latest concept motorcycle was presented at the 19th China International Motorcycle Exhibition, which took place last month, in Chongqing. Called XCELL, this two-wheeler boasts two major innovations – it’s powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and it allows the adjustment of the riding position at any time.
According to XIDEA, the future XCELL will be fitted with four hydrogen storage tanks in the front, and it will feature “electronic directional regulation” for adjusting the handlebars, pedals and cushions. The rider and his motorcycle could become one, metaphorically speaking, as the rider will be able to switch to a more comfortable position at any time, fast and easy.
Plus, XCELL will also be equipped with an “intelligent active safety system,” meant to expand the rider’s field of vision, predict blind corners, and alert against potential obstacles early on, based on road conditions.
Luke Lu, XIDEA Chief Design Officer, said that a motorcycle’s chassis and suspension should act as extensions of the rider himself, and that they should be “flexible and solid as the bone.”
The company hasn’t revealed more details about the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion and the storage tanks, but XCELL represents one of the projects that XIDEA intends to develop in the next years.
